Kia Super League team-by-team preview and squad lists

Heather Knight's form will be crucial to Western Storm's title defence

The 2018 Kia Super League gets under way on Sunday and there are plenty of changes to enjoy in third edition of the only professional domestic competition in women's cricket in England.

England players are on the move, the tournament group games have doubled - with each team playing home and away- Indian players will grace the KSL for the first time, all while Heather Knight's side try to retain their title.

Ahead of the first match between Knight's Western Storm and Katherine Brunt's Yorkshire Diamonds, which will be live on Sky Sports Cricket on Sunday from 2pm - check out our full coverage here, Kalika Mehta looks at all the six teams hoping to lift the trophy.

Lancashire Thunder

After a tortuous first two seasons in the KSL, where Lancashire won just one of their 10 group matches - and none of their five in 2017 - the Thunder will be hoping to be firing on all cylinders this year.

The previous six-team group proved notoriously hard with only five matches, with sides who lost their opening couple of rounds of matches struggling to recover to go on and reach Finals Day.

However, this year Lancashire are blessed with batting prowess and a spin attack to be envied which may provide an opportunity to see England's future long-term spin pairing.

England's Alex Hartley has moved to Thunder from Surrey Stars

Alex Hartley, who starred for England during their winning World Cup campaign last year, has moved from Surrey Stars and will play alongside Sophie Ecclestone, who has made a name on the international scene for England this year.

In the batting department, New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite will be hoping to change her lean streak this summer for the White Ferns alongside the fearsome Harmanpreet Kaur - who smashed an unbeaten 171 in her last outing in England.

The Thunder will be aiming for a fast start and have all the wisdom of new head coach - former Australian batter Alex Blackwell - to lean on.

Squad: Emma Lamb, Harmanpreet Kaur (OS), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Eva Jones, Nicole Bolton (OS), Rachel Dickinson, Kate Cross, Amy Satterthwaite (OS), Sophie Ecclestone, Ellie Threlkeld, Alice Dyson, Alex Hartley, Dani Hazell, Natasha Miles

Loughborough Lightning

Based at Loughborough university, the home of England cricket, Lightning will be aiming to emulate their form in the inaugural season when they reached Finals Day.

In Amy Jones, Loughborough have one of the most in-form players of the summer, while Georgia Elwiss - who impressed for England in their two ODI series wins - will be keen to showcase her skills in the shortest format ahead of the World T20 in November.

Loughborough's English contingent is rounded off by Jenny Gunn, who will be joined by plenty of international batting power in openers Sophie Devine, from New Zealand, and Elyse Villani from Australia.

Elyse Villani will team up with fellow Australian Rachael Haynes at Loughborough

Fellow Australian Rachael Haynes, who captained the Southern Stars to an Ashes win over England last winter, will make her debut in the KSL after a tremendous turnaround, having been close to quitting cricket in January 2017.

On their smaller ground at the university, Lightning often prove to be a difficult team to beat and can use home advantage to finish in the top half of the table.

Squad: Georgia Adams, Elyse Villani (OS), Lucy Highham, Sonia Odedra, Rachael Haynes (OS), Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Jo Gardner, Abbey Freeborn, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, Tara Norris, Linsey Smith, Sophie Devine (OS)

Southern Vipers

New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates will lead the side following the retirement of former England captain Charlotte Edwards from all cricket after last season's KSL final.

One of the finest batters in world cricket, Bates will have the luxury of batting alongside England opener Tammy Beaumont after she moved from Surrey Stars.

It is an opening partnership to be envied and the inaugural winners of the KSL will be looking to the pair to help them claim back their title.

Fellow White Ferns player, Amelia Kerr - who struck a world record unbeaten 232 in an ODI against Ireland earlier this summer - is a spinner by trade and took a five-wicket haul in the same match to propel herself in to the spotlight, and New Zealand's Sarah McGlashan also returns to the Vipers having helped them win the tournament in 2016.

The Vipers are strengthened by English trio Danni Wyatt, Tash Farrant, Katie George - with George's performances in the previous two seasons of the KSL a pivotal reason for her introduction into the England set-up.

Bates side look a fierce team and having reached the final of the KSL against Western Storm on both occasions of the tournament, the Southern Vipers once more look a fine team to reach the knockout stages again.

Squad: Suzie Bates, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Tash Farrant, Mignon Du Preez (OS), Amelia Kerr (OS), Katie George, Paige Scholfield, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Arran Brindle, Carla Rudd, Lauren Bell, Sara McGlashan (OS), Fi Morris.

Surrey Stars

Surrey Stars boast an array of riches, with the bat, ball and behind the stumps as they look to go one better after reaching last year's Finals Day, before coming up short against eventual winners Western Storm.

Nat Sciver will lead a team that includes talented England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor and spinner Laura Marsh, all of which impressed during the hosts' three series wins over South Africa and New Zealand in June and July.

In South Africa's Lizelle Lee they have an opening batter at the top of her game and equally boast a fine homegrown batter at the top of the order in Bryony Smith, who earned her first caps for England in India in March.

There is Proteas contingent at the London club this summer, with SA captain Dane van Niekerk joining fiery pace bowler Marizanne Kapp to round off their international players.

Middlesex Women's Sophia Dunkley, who was on the bench for England's final ODI against the White Ferns, will also be hoping to use the KSL to push her case for a call-up to the national squad as a successful county season.

Squad: Nat Sciver, Aylish Cranstone, Sophia Dunkley, Grace Gibbs, Gayatri Gole, Eva Gray, Hannah Jones, Marizanne Kapp (OS), Lizelle Lee (OS), Laura Marsh, Bryony Smith, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Taylor, Dane van Niekerk (OS), Mady Villiers

Western Storm

Defending champions Western Storm come into the competition as the team to beat after picking up their first title in 2017.

England duo Knight and Anya Shrubsole lead the team and have Windies captain Stafanie Taylor to lean on too, as the trio look to go into the World T20 in the Caribbean later this year in good form.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana struck 90 in the opening World Cup match last year to help India beat England and will become the first Indian player to feature in the KSL as Storm kick-off the tournament on Sunday.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Rachel Priest can launch the ball far and wide and will add a fair bit of attacking intent to the side, while Middlesex's Fran Wilson and bowler Freya Davies have impressed in the previous two KSL tournaments.

Squad: Amelia Carr, Heather Knight, Stefanie Taylor (OS), Claire Nicholas, Rachel Priest (OS), Lauren Parfitt, Smart Mandhana (OS), Naomi Dattani, Rebecca Silk, Danielle Gibson, Fran Wilson, Anya Shrubsole, Lissy Macleod, Freya Davies, Sophie Luff

Yorkshire Diamonds

Much like their Northern counterparts, Yorkshire Diamonds suffered a dismal 2017 campaign, finishing second bottom and have rung the changes as a result.

Retaining just five of their 15-strong strong, including captain Lauren Winfield and bowler Katherine Brunt and Sri Lanka opener Chamari Athapaththu - who scored a memorable century against Australia in the World Cup group stages.

Beth Mooney enjoyed success in the Big Bash and for Australia this winter

Australian pair Beth Mooney and Delissa Kimmince join Yorkshire, with Mooney having lit up the Women's Big Bash League over the winter having only just scored her maiden T20I century against England during the Women's Ashes.

All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards impressed in India after earning her first call-up and pace bowler Beth Langston continues to do well in the England performance squad, and will have the ideal player in Brunt to learn from over the next month.

Squad: Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Beth Langston, Alice Davidson-Richards, Beth Mooney (OS), Chamari Athapaththu (OS), Delissa Kimmince (OS), Helen Fenby, Katie Levick, Sophie Munro, Bess Heath, Thea Brookes, Alice Monaghan, Gwen Davies

