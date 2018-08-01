England v India: Highlights from day one of first Test at Edgbaston

2:07 England v India 1st Test: Highlights England v India 1st Test: Highlights

Joe Root hit a 41st Test fifty and shared in another fifty partnership, this time with Yorkshire teammate Jonny Bairstow, to help England recover from a mid-afternoon wobble to 163-3 by tea on day one of the first Test against India.

SCORECARD | OVER-BY-OVER

Click play on the video above to see the best of day one at Edgbaston, as Root (65no) became the quickest player to 6,000 Test runs in terms of time since debut - taking a record five years and 231 days.

Two Mohammad Shami (2-27) wickets had rocked England's progress following a 72-run stand between Root and Keaton Jennings (42) either side of lunch.

Jennings - who had been dropped on nine by Ajinkya Rahane at fourth slip - was very unfortunate to be bowled, deflecting his defensive prod through his legs and onto the stumps, while Dawid Malan (8) was out lbw soon after.

Root, along with Bairstow (27no), recovered the innings and now looks to end a sequence of 10-straight fifties that he has failed to convert into hundreds.

Earlier in the day, with Root having won the toss and opted to bat first, Alastair Cook (13) was bowled by a beauty from Ravichandran Ashwin (1-33) in the ninth over, the ball drifting into leg stump and turning sharply away to clip the top of off.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.