Cricket Debate Podcast: Bob Willis and Ravi Bopara talk England's collapse and Adil Rashid's selection

Virat Kohli celebrates with a mic drop after running out Joe Root, a wicket that turned the day on its head

The Cricket Debate focused on a familiar England collapse after Joe Root's men tumbled from 216-3 to 285-9 by stumps against India as the first Test began at Edgbaston.

Download the show HERE as Bob Willis and Essex star Ravi Bopara join host Charles Colvile to reflect on day one in Birmingham, with England's batting line-up in the firing line.

Bob wonders whether Root's side have the ability to post a mammoth first-innings total and thinks their recent diet of one-day cricket told as they were pegged back by India.

2:07 Watch the pick of the action from the opening day at Edgbaston as Ravi Ashwin's four wickets put India on top. Watch the pick of the action from the opening day at Edgbaston as Ravi Ashwin's four wickets put India on top.

Mr Willis also has strong views on India cutting last week's friendly against Bopara's Essex down to three days, while chat also turns to Adil Rashid, who was handed a shock England recall despite only playing white-ball cricket for Yorkshire.

Bob "fears" for the leg-spinner in Test cricket, while Ravi says he is not the best red-ball spinner - and that Jack Leach is.

Listen to The Cricket Debate HERE.

Don't miss live coverage of day two of the first Test between England and India at Edgbaston. We are live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10.30am on Thursday.