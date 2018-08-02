England v India in a nutshell: All you need to know from day two at Edgbaston

England earned a first-innings lead on day two of the first Test - but it was India's Virat Kohli who stole the headlines...

Virat Kohli hit a memorable first Test hundred in England on day two of the first Test but four wickets from Sam Curran helped the hosts earn a 13-run first innings lead, writes Sam Drury at Edgbaston.

Kohli, who was dropped on 21 and 51 by Dawid Malan, single-handedly kept India in contention before he was eventually dismissed by Adil Rashid for 149 as India were bowled out for 274.

Moment of the Day

Of all the cricketers in world cricket that you don't want to drop, Virat Kohli would be top of the list - and Dawid Malan made the error twice. The easier of the two chances (by far) came when India's skipper had just 21 to his name after Kohli's nemesis of recent years, Anderson, found the edge. In truth, it was a routine grab and Malan fumbled very much to England's cost.

Stats of the Day

Sticking with Kohli - ahead of this knock his conversion rate for fifties to hundreds was 57 per cent - second only to Don Bradman (69 per cent).

Kohli scored 134 runs IN TOTAL in 10 innings on India's 2014 tour of England

England have never had a left-arm seam bowler who has taken 100 Test wickets. Could Sam Curran go on to become the first? At 20 years old, time is definitely on his side and his 4-74 showed immense promise. For the record, Bill Voce leads the lefties' list with 98 scalps at 28.

Talking Point

Why didn't Stuart Broad bowl more overs? With Ben Stokes clearly out-on-his-feet and James Anderson with 22 overs to his name, Broad had but 10 overs under his belt. "England are making some tired decisions out there," commented Nasser Hussain as Kohli and Umesh chipped away at England's first innings total.

Stuart Broad finishes with figures of 0-40 off 10 overs, with two maidens

What they said

MICHAEL HOLDING: "When I was in South Africa over the English winter, Virat Kohli was down there and got a lot of runs for India. I was asked a question by an Indian journalist, what do I think of Virat Kohli? I responded to him 'I think he's a very, very good player'. He said: 'Not great?'. 'When he gets runs in England, I'll put him in that category.' I then went on to say I had no doubt that he would - he's just too good a player not to get runs wherever he plays."

MICHAEL ATHERTON: "The very best players are very difficult to shut down so if you give them a life like that, then eventually they can take the game away from you. England have missed their chances in this game - both on the first day and clearly with that Kohli chance on 21. That said, it's a great game with two days gone."

SAM CURRAN: "I was a lot less nervous in this game. I feel like I am learning every day - there are some serious names around me helping me. Luckily a few swung and I got a few wickets! I have been working on making sure my wrist position is strong and letting the ball do the talking."

Tweets of the Day

Virat Kohli batted in the first 13 in 5 inns during the SA series. Wasn’t looking likely to have him in early until Curran. Brilliant from the 20yr old #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 2, 2018

Such is the ridiculous genius of Virat Kohli that I'm not even sure this is one of his top five centuries. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) August 2, 2018

Thoroughly enjoyed watching that battle. Test cricket at it's best. Triumph over adversity and a joy to watch Virat Kohli craft, construct and conquer his surroundings on to his 22nd test century. — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 2, 2018

Crikey , amazed at those who won't recognise the quality of Kohli's batting because he was dropped, and struggled against Anderson. Playing through such things is why it was a superb innings. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) August 2, 2018

A masterclass from Virat Kohli, leading from the front. A display of tremendous character determination and grit #ENGIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2018

