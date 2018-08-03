England v India: Highlights from day three of first Test at Edgbaston

England lost two wickets in the final three balls of the morning session as they collapsed to 86-6 by lunch on day three of the first Test against India at Edgbaston, leading by only 99 runs.

Click play on the video above to see the best the action, as Ravichandran Ashwin (3-34) and Ishant Sharma (3-21) shared the wickets between themselves to put India in the driving seat.

Ravichandran Ashwin was again at the heart of India success with the ball on day three

Ashwin - fresh from bowling Alastair Cook for the second time in the Test on the second evening - started the rot, getting Keaton Jennings (8) edging to second slip and Joe Root (14) flicking to leg slip, both chances sharply snapped up by KL Rahul.

Dawid Malan (20) and Jonny Bairstow (28) briefly countered, though the former was fortunate not to be given out for 17 when edging Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan at first slip - given not out despite it looking like a clean catch.

Sharma did get his man soon after, however, squaring the left-hander up with a superb delivery from round the wicket - Ajinkya Rahane taking a terrific diving catch in the gully - and he then dismissed both Bairstow and Ben Stokes (6) in the final over of the session to see India well on top.

