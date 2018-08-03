England v India in a nutshell: All you need to know from day three at Edgbaston

England's James Anderson celebrates after dismissing India's Ravichandran Ashwin

Ishant Sharma shone for India before Sam Curran hit back with a sparkling fifty that inspired England to a five-wicket charge. In short, the first Test is in the balance...

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY | HIGHLIGHTS

The report

The fascinating first Test between India and England at Edgbaston hangs beautifully in the balance as India closed day three on 110-5, with Virat Kohli 43 not out, chasing 194 to win, writes David Currie.

As many as 14 wickets fell on a bowler-friendly day, including three in the space of one Ishant Sharma (5-51) over either side of lunch as England collapsed to 87-7 in their second innings under cloud-ridden skies - enough to briefly bring the players off for bad light during the afternoon session.

2:56 Watch the pick of the action from day three of the first Test Watch the pick of the action from day three of the first Test

Moments of the day

Plenty of contenders on this headiest of days but had Sam Curran not chalked up a gutsy fifty then a game that has been in the balance throughout would have been in India's possession. The manner in which he scorched to fifty, slamming the successful Ishant Sharma over extra cover for six after striking another maximum and a four off the equally-threatening Ravichandran Ashwin, highlighted his bravado and class.

Sam Curran reached his half-century with a a six over extra-cover off Ishant Sharma

Stats of the day

India's most successful chase in England is the target of 173 they chased in 1971 at the Oval - the first time they beat England in England at the 22nd time of asking

Eleven of Malan's last 12 dismissals have been from defensive shots and he is dismissed every 30 balls when defending - the highest dismissal rate of any player since his debut

Dawid Malan took on the short ball well but was found wanting in defence

Talking point

Did third umpire Marais Erasmus give Dawid Malan an undeserved reprieve? The England left-hander had 17 to his name when he nicked Ishant Sharma to slip but Shikhar Dhawan wasn't sure if the edge carried. The soft signal was out and umpire Erasmus was unable to find the just cause necessary to overturn. Bumble decided to canvass opinion. "There are a lot of former international cricketers, male and female, in this pavilion and media centre," he reported. "I've not spoken to one who has said that was 'not out'. You can't give it, though, based on the pictures."

England vs India Live on

What they said

DAVID LLOYD on MALAN: "I don't think he moves on the crease when he plays defensively. He's got to sharpen up on defensive play. I reckon he'd be better if he moved forward or back; he just seems to be very static on the crease and hanging his bat out to deliveries he could leave. His defensive play isn't good enough."

MIKE ATHERTON on CURRAN: "For the first time in the game that Hollies Stand was very raucous and behind the England team. They sensed something was happening. Ed Smith said there were not many days he was watched where Curran doesn't make his mark and he has put his imprint on two of these, with the ball and now the bat."

Tweets of the Day

Yes boi!!! Super proud 🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn6rGBW8J4 — Tom Curran (@_TC59) August 3, 2018

Fantastic effort by @ImIshant. Brought back memories from the game at Lord’s in 2014. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/k2dk1v0htu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2018

Oh lambheeeeeeee...top spell @ImIshant wish you many more 5 wickets hauls... today as a senior bowler responded well when it was needed the most.. sabash tere.. India will be happy chasing 194.. Go well boys @BCCI #EngvInd 1st test — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 3, 2018

🏏👏 During the lunch break we are celebrated the greatest England XI as voted by England supporters on the @ECB_cricket website.



📸 @sambagnallphoto#Edgbaston #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/JNmG9dP9h0 — Edgbaston (@edgbaston) August 3, 2018

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.