James Anderson says England 'dreaming' of Virat Kohli wicket as they try to beat India in first Test

James Anderson says England will "go to bed dreaming" of getting Virat Kohli out as they bid to "do something special" and win the first Test at Edgbaston.

England need five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on day four with India 84 runs away from their target of 194 after reaching 110-5.

Virat Kohli scored a superb century in India's first knock after being dropped by Dawid Malan off Anderson on 21 and is standing in Joe Root's side's way again, with the 29-year-old unbeaten on 43

"We've just got to give it everything we've got in the morning for the first 15-20 overs - leave absolutely nothing out there," said Anderson, who had Ravichandan Ashwin caught behind on Friday evening.

"It's a really exciting place to be, because you know we could do something special tomorrow by winning this - such a close Test match. So we'll go to bed dreaming about getting Kohli out first thing."

"I've been encouraged the way I've bowled at him so far. I found the edge a few times in the first innings and on another day I could have got him for 20. Then we're not talking about how brilliant he is.

Kohli scored 149 on Thursday, his first Test ton in England

"You can't drop him on 21, because he's one of the best players in the world, and he'll capitalise on that - which he did. But we've just got to go away and know we can get him.

"No one is invincible in world cricket. We can get him out, and we'll be trying to do that in the morning."

Sam Curran has starred for England in just his second Test, scoring his maiden half-century on Friday to propel the hosts from 87-7 to 180 all out, a day after picking up a four-wicket haul with his left-arm seam.

"He's a really impressive lad," Anderson said of the Surrey all-rounder, who struck 63 from 65 deliveries from the No 8 berth.

"I remember me as a 20-year-old, and I didn't know what was going on, I was in awe of everyone. But he knows exactly what he's doing, how to set batsmen up, and we saw he has talent with the bat as well.

"He's obviously got a little bit of fight in him as well - to go out in that situation and show the guts and determination he did to get the team back into the match, when it looked like we were down and out.

"I thought it was brilliant to see from such a young guy."

"The good thing is I have scored 50 in county cricket, so I am just carrying that confidence in my batting. I hope they don't need me, and Virat and Dinesh Karthik will do the job." India seamer Ishant Sharma

