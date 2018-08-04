Cricket News

England v India in a nutshell: All you need to know from day four at Edgbaston

Watch second Test at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket

Last Updated: 04/08/18 3:32pm

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 51 on the final day, with Ben Stokes taking the crucial wicket
Virat Kohli was dismissed for 51 on the final day, with Ben Stokes taking the crucial wicket

Ben Stokes was England's match-winner on day four - claiming the key wicket of Virat Kohli - as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series moving on to Lord's...

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY | HIGHLIGHTS

The Report

Ben Stokes took the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli as England wrapped up a 31-run win over India on the fourth morning of an enthralling first Test at Edgbaston, writes Sam Drury.

With the crowd up, Stokes sensed an opportunity and three balls later he nicked out Mohammed Shami to leave England two wickets from victory. Adil Rashid then trapped Ishant Sharma lbw and it was left to Stokes (4-40) to finish the job.

Cricket Debate

August 4, 2018, 11:15pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Moment of the Day

Captain Joe Root celebrates with Ben Stokes after the wicket of Virat Kohli
Captain Joe Root celebrates with Ben Stokes after the wicket of Virat Kohli

It was always going to determine the Test, the wicket of Kohli, or lack of it.

After Jimmy Anderson (2-50) had struck in the opening over of the day - Dinesh Kartihk (20) caught by the much-maligned Dawid Malan at second slip - India appeared to be edging into the ascendancy, with Kohli passing fifty and Hardik Pandya (31) batting determinedly, but then enter Stokes.

The game changed in an instant, not only with that wicket of Kohli - the India captain trapped lbw, walking across his stumps - but with a second Stokes strike three balls later, Mohammad Shami nicking off to a brute of a delivery nipping away on a fourth-stump line. England were two wickets from a historic victory and, well, you know the rest...
2:21
Watch highlights from day four of the first Test, as England secured a thrilling victory
Watch highlights from day four of the first Test, as England secured a thrilling victory

Stats of the Day

In the Test match, Kohli scored 200 runs for twice out. The other 10 Indian batsmen scored 214 runs for 18 wickets.

India's defeat means that they have won only six Test matches in England, in 58 attempts

Talking Point

Will England go with this same team for the second Test at Lord's? They are already denied the services of day four match-winner Stokes, whose court trial against charges of affray is set to start on Monday, but who takes his spot? Also, will the rarely seen, and controversial pick for this Test, Adil Rashid, keep his place, and will England persevere with the out-of-form batsman and error-prone catcher Malan?

Will England persist with Adil Rashid as their spinner for the second Test at Lord's?
Will England persist with Adil Rashid as their spinner for the second Test at Lord's?

Both redeemed themselves somewhat on the fourth and final morning; legspinner Rashid, as he tends to, picked up a tailender, to give him three wickets from his light workload of 12 overs in the Test, while Malan - having spilled three in the slips - held on for England's crucial first breakthrough of the day. Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach - fitness permitting - come into contention, as does possible wildcard pick, young Surrey batsman Ollie Pope.

What they said

India captain VIRAT KOHLI: "It was a great game of cricket and I was glad to be involved in such a fantastic Test match. We showed character at times but England were relentless in the areas they hit. We could definitely have applied ourselves better with the bat but I'm proud of the fight we showed. It sets up the series."
2:47
Virat Kohli says his team will come back stronger following defeat at Edgbaston
Virat Kohli says his team will come back stronger following defeat at Edgbaston

England captain JOE ROOT: "I am thrilled. It was a fantastic team performance. There were ups and down throughout but credit must go to both bowling sides. The easy thing to do is criticise the batters but there was a bit in it for the bowlers. We still needed to deliver and I asked the guys to play with passion and show belief. If we did that, we would give ourselves a chance. This is a great start for us."
3:02
Joe Root says there is hard work still ahead for England despite first Test win
Joe Root says there is hard work still ahead for England despite first Test win

Man of the Match, SAM CURRAN: "I can't take it all in, it is all very special. I am sure I will sleep well tonight as I didn't get any sleep last night! When Jimmy got Karthik out it gave us confidence, but Kohli was still there and it was still nervous. Thankfully, Stokesy turned the game around.

"I chatted to Kumar [Sangakkara] at the hotel the other day and he told me a few things about batting with the tail. A few came off the middle and I got a few runs."
1:28
Sam Curran reflects on an incredible second Test match for England
Sam Curran reflects on an incredible second Test match for England

Tweets of the Day

