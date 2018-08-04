England v India in a nutshell: All you need to know from day four at Edgbaston

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 51 on the final day, with Ben Stokes taking the crucial wicket

Ben Stokes was England's match-winner on day four - claiming the key wicket of Virat Kohli - as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series moving on to Lord's...

Ben Stokes took the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli as England wrapped up a 31-run win over India on the fourth morning of an enthralling first Test at Edgbaston, writes Sam Drury.

With the crowd up, Stokes sensed an opportunity and three balls later he nicked out Mohammed Shami to leave England two wickets from victory. Adil Rashid then trapped Ishant Sharma lbw and it was left to Stokes (4-40) to finish the job.

Moment of the Day

Captain Joe Root celebrates with Ben Stokes after the wicket of Virat Kohli

It was always going to determine the Test, the wicket of Kohli, or lack of it.

After Jimmy Anderson (2-50) had struck in the opening over of the day - Dinesh Kartihk (20) caught by the much-maligned Dawid Malan at second slip - India appeared to be edging into the ascendancy, with Kohli passing fifty and Hardik Pandya (31) batting determinedly, but then enter Stokes.

The game changed in an instant, not only with that wicket of Kohli - the India captain trapped lbw, walking across his stumps - but with a second Stokes strike three balls later, Mohammad Shami nicking off to a brute of a delivery nipping away on a fourth-stump line. England were two wickets from a historic victory and, well, you know the rest...

Stats of the Day

In the Test match, Kohli scored 200 runs for twice out. The other 10 Indian batsmen scored 214 runs for 18 wickets.

India's defeat means that they have won only six Test matches in England, in 58 attempts

Interesting stat .. no Asia team has ever won a Test at Edgbaston — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) August 4, 2018

Since 2000 only three out of 128 Tests in England have ended in victory by <50 runs or by <3 wickets: Lord's 2000, Edgbaston 2005 and Nottingham 2013. — Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) August 4, 2018

Talking Point

Will England go with this same team for the second Test at Lord's? They are already denied the services of day four match-winner Stokes, whose court trial against charges of affray is set to start on Monday, but who takes his spot? Also, will the rarely seen, and controversial pick for this Test, Adil Rashid, keep his place, and will England persevere with the out-of-form batsman and error-prone catcher Malan?

Will England persist with Adil Rashid as their spinner for the second Test at Lord's?

Both redeemed themselves somewhat on the fourth and final morning; legspinner Rashid, as he tends to, picked up a tailender, to give him three wickets from his light workload of 12 overs in the Test, while Malan - having spilled three in the slips - held on for England's crucial first breakthrough of the day. Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach - fitness permitting - come into contention, as does possible wildcard pick, young Surrey batsman Ollie Pope.

What they said

India captain VIRAT KOHLI: "It was a great game of cricket and I was glad to be involved in such a fantastic Test match. We showed character at times but England were relentless in the areas they hit. We could definitely have applied ourselves better with the bat but I'm proud of the fight we showed. It sets up the series."

England captain JOE ROOT: "I am thrilled. It was a fantastic team performance. There were ups and down throughout but credit must go to both bowling sides. The easy thing to do is criticise the batters but there was a bit in it for the bowlers. We still needed to deliver and I asked the guys to play with passion and show belief. If we did that, we would give ourselves a chance. This is a great start for us."

Man of the Match, SAM CURRAN: "I can't take it all in, it is all very special. I am sure I will sleep well tonight as I didn't get any sleep last night! When Jimmy got Karthik out it gave us confidence, but Kohli was still there and it was still nervous. Thankfully, Stokesy turned the game around.

"I chatted to Kumar [Sangakkara] at the hotel the other day and he told me a few things about batting with the tail. A few came off the middle and I got a few runs."

Tweets of the Day

What a test match @edgbaston yet again! Congrats to the boys! Ridiculous win in the end! @englandcricket 🙌🏼👏🏼 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) August 4, 2018

That’s incredible timing!!! England wrap it up at 12:29 sunderland kick off 1230!!!! #WellPlayedEngland #HawaytheLads🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Scott Borthwick (@Borthwick16) August 4, 2018

Standing ovation for Kohli. Well played Edgbaston. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) August 4, 2018

Yesss @englandcricket!! Huge wicket. What a test match this has been ��🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) August 4, 2018

Great low slip catch from Malan. He needed that and says a lot about his mental strength. India 112-6. Cracking atmosphere at Edgbaston even though not full — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) August 4, 2018

Raaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaashidddddddddddddddd — Rob Key (@robkey612) August 4, 2018

Sttttttttttttttttttttttttttokkkkkkkkkkkkeeeeeeeessssssssss — Rob Key (@robkey612) August 4, 2018

You just don’t get atmospheres like this in the White ball game ... #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 4, 2018

Was always going to be too many once Kohli was out. England ahead but series still open — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 4, 2018

