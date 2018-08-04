England v India: Highlights from day four of first Test at Edgbaston

Ben Stokes' dismissal of Virat Kohli turned the game in England's favour

Ben Stokes took two wickets in an over, including dismissing Virat Kohli for 51, as England wrapped up a 31-run brilliant victory before lunch on the fourth day in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Watch highlights in the video at the top of the page as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the Test five-match series.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Jimmy Anderson struck with the final ball of the first over in the day, as Dawid Malan held on to a catch at second slip to get rid of Dinesh Karthik.

Indian captain Kohli, who made 149 in the first innings, completed his second half-century in the Test off 88 balls but England all-rounder Stokes turned the match on its head as he trapped Kohli lbw for 51 before having Mohammed Shami caught behind three balls later.

England vs India Live on

Hardik Pandya attempted to counter-attack but was the final man out when he edged Stokes to Cook at first slip to spark wild celebrations.

Watch day one of the Second Test between England and India on Thursday 9 August, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10am.