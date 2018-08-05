Virat Kohli overtakes Steve Smith to top ICC Test batting rankings
Sam Curran rises in batting, bowling and all-rounder rankings
Virat Kohli has overtaken Steve Smith to become the best Test batsman in the world, becoming only the seventh Indian to reach the summit of the ICC rankings.
The Indian captain becomes the first player from his country since Sachin Tendulkar in June 2011 to achieve the personal milestone and ends Smith's 32-month reign, moving five points clear of the Australian.
Kohli scored 149 and 51 in India's 31-run defeat to England in the first Test at Edgbaston but with only a five-point lead will need to maintain his form during the remaining four Tests of the series.
India's batsmen to reach summit of rankings
Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and Dilip Vengsarkar are the other India batsmen to have topped the rankings during their careers.
The 29-year-old, who is also the No 1 ranked ODI batsman, becomes India's highest-ranked with 934 points and 14th overall on the all-time points list.
England's 1000th men's Test was an enthralling contest and 20-year-old Sam Curran's player of the match performance has seen him shoot up the batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders' rankings.
'Phenomenal Curran won it for England'
Nasser Hussain hailed the "phenomenal" Sam Curran after the Surrey all-rounder's man-of-the-match display against India.
The Surrey all-rounder scored 24 and 63 with the bat and claimed match figures of 5-92 with the ball, earning him praise from former England captain and Sky Sports analyst Nasser Hussain.
In the batting table, Curran has jumped from 152nd to 72nd, while his performance with the ball has seen him rise 49 places to 62nd and in the all-rounders' category, he now sits in 37th position after jumping 58 places.
