England v India: Highlights from day three at Lord's

India's bowlers made life difficult for the England top order on the third morning at Lord's, taking four wickets before lunch.

Click play on the video at the top of the page to watch the best of the action from day three as England progressed to 89-4, trailing by just 18 runs, but lost captain Joe Root to the final ball of the session.

Having suffered at the hands of the England bowlers on day two to be bowled out for 107, India initially failed to make the most of swing movement on offer as Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings made a positive start.

However, the wicket of Jennings (11), lbw to Mohammed Shami after wasting a review, sparked the tourists into life.

Ishant Sharma (1-26) had Cook (21) caught behind in the next over bringing 20-year-old debutant Ollie Pope to the crease. He got off the mark with a boundary but, at the other end, Root was struggling to lay a bat on Shami.

Root and Pope battled through the next few overs and began to grow the partnership after the new-ball bowlers were taken out of the attack.

Shami returned and batting became difficult once more bit was Hardik Pandya (1-15) who broke the stand, trapping Pope (28) lbw after going wide on the crease.

Root and Jonny Bairstow (4no) were on the brink of seeing England through to the break but with just two minutes left in the session, Sharma (2-27) nipped the ball back into Root (19) and the England skipper was rapped on the front pad in line with off stump as the ball stayed low.

