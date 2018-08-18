James Anderson 'not focusing' on breaking Glenn McGrath record

6:00 England bowler James Anderson says he is not focusing on passing Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets England bowler James Anderson says he is not focusing on passing Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets

James Anderson is only 11 wickets away from overtaking Glenn McGrath's haul of 563 Test wickets and becoming the leading seamer in the history of cricket, not that he is focusing on the mark.

In an exclusive interview with Anderson and Stuart Broad ahead of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge - which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Saturday - Anderson said he cares more about the team's success than individual honours.

"I've not really thought about it [overtaking McGrath], to be honest," said Anderson. "I really try to focus on what I can actually effect now - the game that we are about to play, the spell that I am about to bowl. The wickets kind of take care of themselves if you bowl well enough for a long period of time.

"Stuart and I have had a similar mindset throughout. We try to help each other through games and, with the rest of the bowling attack, try to bowl well as a group, to help the team win a game of cricket. That's all we really focus on and if you ever take your focuses away from that your performances aren't so good.

"I think the fact that I've played quite a long time is probably the thing that I'm most proud of - putting in the hard work to stay on the field fitness-wise and then putting in the performances to stay in the team. Being a part of some great England teams over the years is something I'll probably remember more than some of the individual wickets."

Broad, who himself moved up to 424 Test strikes with England's thumping innings win over India in the second Test at Lord's, echoed Anderson's sentiments.

"Jimmy hit the nail on the head. I don't think anyone in the England changing room really puts too much emphasis or focus on individual numbers," Broad added. "The things you remember as a player are the moments in changing rooms when you win a Test.

"At Lord's last week we just sat there and time disappeared chatting about the game, talking and watching a bit of telly. It's those moments that you remember.

"Whether you fell one wicket short or went 100 past McGrath, I don't think you'd sit there at the end and be overly disappointed or delighted; it's more the brilliant spells you might remember or the moments of winning Test matches and Test series that you take with you when you finish."

