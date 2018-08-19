PODCAST: Bob Willis dissects another England collapse on the Cricket Debate

Keaton Jennings again failed to make a big score for England

Bob Willis and Ebony Rainford-Brent dissect another England collapse as they were bowled out by India inside a session on day two of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Willis and Rainford-Brent join Charles Colvile on the latest Cricket Debate to discuss why England's batting is repeatedly failing - they have been bowled out in a session now three times in the last two years.

Willis thinks the players selected just aren't good enough, and has called for Keaton Jennings to be dropped, saying he's not a Test-level opener, while he also believes Surrey youngster Ollie Pope is batting too high at No 4.

Rainford-Brent suggests England's failings lie more with the mentality of the batsmen, specifically the positive intent they try to play with, rather than digging in when conditions are tough.

Also discussed on the show, the panel talk about that catch to dismiss Joe Root on Sunday, and whether it carried or not, and reflect on Mitchell Johnson's cricket career after the Australian quick, and England Ashes tormentor, announced his retirement from the game.

