WATCH: England visually impaired cricket masterclass in The Zone

Disability Cricket Masterclass

In the latest of our Sky Sports Cricket masterclasses, we got a fascinating insight into the world of England disability cricket as members of the visually impaired team joined Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain in The Zone.

Click on the video above to watch as England players Pete Blueitt, Ed Hossell and Jimmy Millard show off their skills, while the same can't quite be said for Nasser as he has a go at batting and bowling blindfolded.

Nasser sent down a fair few wides with the ball, while his brogues got a bit of a bashing as he failed to get bat on ball - a few definite lbw calls being referred to DRS.

Blueitt, Hossell and Millard have all been included in England's 16-man Visually Impaired (VI) squad for their upcoming tour of India, taking on the current world champions in three IT20s before competing in a Tri-Series against India and Sri Lanka.

Blueitt is classified as a 'B1' player, meaning he is fully visually impaired, while Hossell and Millard are both B3s, and partially sighted - VI teams can only include up to four B1 and B3 players in each side, and three B2s.

In the masterclass, Blueitt talks through his under-arm bowling action, how he touches the stumps at the non-striker's end to get his bearings in relation to the pitch, and requires feedback from the wicketkeeper on each delivery in order to be able to adjust his line.

The ball contains ball-bearings in it, making it easier for batsmen to judge when to play a shot, while the under-arm delivery style means the sweep shot is most favoured by batsmen.

Joining the players in The Zone were Ian Martin, ECB head of disability cricket, and England VI head coach Ross Hunter, who emphasised the growth of disability cricket over the last decade.