Sachin Tendulkar: Nasser Hussain talks to Little Master on Sky Cricket Podcast

The Little Master is the star on the latest Sky Cricket Podcast as Sachin Tendulkar tells Nasser Hussain about his glittering cricket career.

India great Tendulkar, who amassed a record 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 in one-day internationals, explains to Nas how he became a true superstar.

How his love for cricket began under guidance from his family and coach

How his game progressed and the batting drills he used

When his hero, Sunil Gavaskar, came to watch him bat as a youngster

How he was "clueless" when he made his Test debut against Pakistan

Scoring 100 international centuries

The joy of winning the World Cup on home soil in 2011

How he coped with the expectation and adoration of India supporters

What advice he would give current India superstar, Virat Kohli

How emotional he was playing his 200th and final Test

