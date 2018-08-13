India News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar: Nasser Hussain talks to Little Master on Sky Cricket Podcast

Watch Nasser's interview with Sachin On Demand NOW!

Last Updated: 13/08/18 1:25pm
0:29
Watch Nasser's chat with Sachin On Demand or download it as a podcast
Watch Nasser's chat with Sachin On Demand or download it as a podcast

The Little Master is the star on the latest Sky Cricket Podcast as Sachin Tendulkar tells Nasser Hussain about his glittering cricket career.

India great Tendulkar, who amassed a record 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 in one-day internationals, explains to Nas how he became a true superstar.

Download the show HERE as Sachin speaks on…

  • How his love for cricket began under guidance from his family and coach
  • How his game progressed and the batting drills he used
  • When his hero, Sunil Gavaskar, came to watch him bat as a youngster
  • How he was "clueless" when he made his Test debut against Pakistan
  • Scoring 100 international centuries
  • The joy of winning the World Cup on home soil in 2011
  • How he coped with the expectation and adoration of India supporters
  • What advice he would give current India superstar, Virat Kohli
  • How emotional he was playing his 200th and final Test

You can watch Nasser's interview with Sachin ON DEMAND now!

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK