Sachin Tendulkar: Nasser Hussain talks to Little Master on Sky Cricket Podcast
Last Updated: 13/08/18 1:25pm
The Little Master is the star on the latest Sky Cricket Podcast as Sachin Tendulkar tells Nasser Hussain about his glittering cricket career.
India great Tendulkar, who amassed a record 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 in one-day internationals, explains to Nas how he became a true superstar.
- How his love for cricket began under guidance from his family and coach
- How his game progressed and the batting drills he used
- When his hero, Sunil Gavaskar, came to watch him bat as a youngster
- How he was "clueless" when he made his Test debut against Pakistan
- Scoring 100 international centuries
- The joy of winning the World Cup on home soil in 2011
- How he coped with the expectation and adoration of India supporters
- What advice he would give current India superstar, Virat Kohli
- How emotional he was playing his 200th and final Test
