WATCH: Jamie Overton shows 'sticky knees' as he takes superb Vitality Blast catch for Somerset

Jamie Overton took a stunning boundary catch during Somerset's Vitality Blast clash with Kent at Canterbury - with the moment made even better by Mark Butcher's commentary!

Butch hailed Somerset seamer Overton for having knees "stickier than Sticky the Insect stuck on a sticky bun" as he sprinted to long-off to take a leaping grab, keep himself away from the rope, and dismiss Alex Blake.

Co-commentator Nasser Hussain struggled to contain himself following Butcher's description of events - a nod to Blackadder - during a game Kent won by five runs to seal a spot in the Blast quarter-finals.

South Group table toppers Somerset had already earned a last-eight berth but must now wait on the results of Friday's games to see if they have a home tie with a top-two finish not guaranteed.

The North Group encounter between Yorkshire Vikings and Nottinghamshire Outlaws is live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) from 6pm on Friday, with the winner joining Durham, Worcestershire and Lancashire in the quarter-finals.

