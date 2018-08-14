England name unchanged squad for third Test against India

Chris Woakes starred for England in the second Test

England have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test against India - but Ben Stokes may be considered after he walked free from court on Tuesday.

England vs India Live on

The England all-rounder, 27, was found not guilty of affray at Bristol Crown Court.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would make an assessment of Stokes' availability after the trial had concluded.

Stokes also faces a cricket disciplinary case that has been put on hold pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Ben Stokes was found not guilty of affray at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday

Warwickshire's Chris Woakes was recalled to the side in place of Stokes for the second Test at Lord's, hitting his maiden Test century in a crushing triumph by an innings and 159 runs.

Woakes also dismissed India captain Virat Kohli in taking 2-19 in the first innings, before adding another two wickets in the second.

"It is an example to the guys on edge of the team that when you get your chance, make it as hard as possible to leave you out," captain Joe Root said after the victory.

"It is a great headache for us to have going into next week."

2:04 Highlights of day four of the second Test as England sealed another victory over India Highlights of day four of the second Test as England sealed another victory over India

Woakes was selected to start the second Test over off-spinner Moeen Ali, with the conditions at Lord's suiting England's swing bowlers.

Spinner Adil Rashid was included but became just the 14th player and first Englishman in 13 years to complete a Test match without bowling, batting, taking a catch or being involved in a run out.

England lead the five-match series 2-0 heading into the third Test at Trent Bridge.

England Test squad

Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire) wicketkeeper, Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Jamie Porter (Essex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)