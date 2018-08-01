WATCH: Harbhajan Singh explains Ravichandan Ashwin's carrom ball

3:20 Harbhajan explains the secrets of the carrom ball, a delivery perfected by Ravichandran Ashwin Harbhajan explains the secrets of the carrom ball, a delivery perfected by Ravichandran Ashwin

The carrom ball is one of the biggest weapons in Ravichandran Ashwin's armoury - so what is the secret behind it?

Sky Sports commentator, and former India spinner, Harbhajan Singh explained during the tea interval on day one of the first Test between his countrymen and England at Edgbaston.

England vs India Live on

Click play on the video above to see Harbhajan dissect the carrom ball, a delivery which sees bowlers look to impart spin on by flicking the ball between their thumb and bent middle finger.

Harbhajan also looks at how Ashwin "foxed" Alastair Cook while dismissing the England opener with a peach of a delivery on day one in Birmingham.

0:22 Watch how Ashwin bowled Alastair Cook for 13 on day one at Edgbaston Watch how Ashwin bowled Alastair Cook for 13 on day one at Edgbaston

Watch the 1,000th England men's Test as they play India in the first Test at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event NOW!

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.