WATCH: Harbhajan Singh explains Ravichandan Ashwin's carrom ball
Last Updated: 01/08/18 5:23pm
The carrom ball is one of the biggest weapons in Ravichandran Ashwin's armoury - so what is the secret behind it?
Sky Sports commentator, and former India spinner, Harbhajan Singh explained during the tea interval on day one of the first Test between his countrymen and England at Edgbaston.
England vs India
August 2, 2018, 10:30am
Live on
Click play on the video above to see Harbhajan dissect the carrom ball, a delivery which sees bowlers look to impart spin on by flicking the ball between their thumb and bent middle finger.
Harbhajan also looks at how Ashwin "foxed" Alastair Cook while dismissing the England opener with a peach of a delivery on day one in Birmingham.
Watch the 1,000th England men's Test as they play India in the first Test at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event NOW!
Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.