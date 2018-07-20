Adrian Lewis talks World Matchplay and returning to form

Adrian Lewis has reclaimed his top 16 spot after a strong start to the season

Adrian Lewis endured the toughest year of his career in 2017, but the two-time world champion believes he is getting back to his best and will be hoping to hit the 'Jackpot' in Blackpool, writes Josh Gorton.

When asked to sum up his fortunes last year, Lewis was typically honest in his assessment: "A year to forget.

"I had an operation on my lower back and missed six months of the season. Then with my wife's illnesses and everything else going on it was just one of those years. It was a year to forget."

Lewis had been an ever-present in the world's top five since claiming his maiden World Championship title in 2011, but his injury lay-off, combined with some early exits in major TV events, saw his world ranking plummet.

His season culminated with a shock opening-round exit at the World Championship against German qualifier Kevin Munch - the first time Lewis had been beaten in the first round at the Worlds.

This also saw the Stoke star slip outside of the world's top 20, which resulted in him missing out on a Premier League berth for the first time since 2009.

Nevertheless, Lewis has bounced back impressively this term. Although he is yet to win a ranking title in 2018, he's reached four semi-finals and three finals - the most recent of those coming at the Gibraltar Darts Trophy in June.

This has seen the two-time world champion reclaim his top 16 status, and he's very aware of the progress he's made in the last six months.

"I think I've been quite consistent to be fair. I'm told my win percentage is 77%. 82 games won out of 106 this year so far, so it's all coming together nicely. I've been putting in the work in so long may it continue.

Lewis' first-round exit at the World Championship saw him fall out of the world's top 20

"I think I'm probably about 80% at the minute. Hopefully this week I can push the percentage up on that as well. It is all about small percentages to keep on making the right steps forward," he added.

Having made eight successive Premier League appearances, Lewis was left out of this year's new-look line-up, but he acknowledges it was the right decision and admits it gave him the necessary motivation to rediscover his best form.

"After last year, I probably missed six months of the season with not being able to practice as well, so I think it was the right choice in the end. It's done me a favour as well because it's given me the hunger back to go up there and show them why I should be picked."

It's also given him the opportunity to prioritise more ranking events because the gruelling and relentless nature of the Premier League can often force Pro Tour commitments to become a secondary concern.

"In the previous few years, I hadn't played that many tournaments on the Pro Tour, certainly not on the European Tour, but now I'm seventh seed on the Euro Tour. It's all good. Now I am getting back to where I want to be on the right end of the rankings really."

Lewis was beaten in the third round of March's UK Open on the outer boards, so this tournament represents his first major televised appearance since the World Championship, and he's relishing his big-stage return.

"We play on the Euro Tour in front of thousands week-in week-out so that obviously helps keep you match-sharp, but it's great back on the TV for the first time in a long time. When I'm flying, the big stage is the best time to show it."

Lewis reached the Matchplay final back in 2013, losing out to Phil Taylor in a classic encounter

Lewis is also returning to a tournament where he's generally performed well. He lost in a remarkable 2013 final against Phil Taylor, despite averaging 105.92 and posting over 20 maximums, whilst he's also reached the semi-finals at the Winter Gardens in each of the last two years.

Many players regard the Premier League as the second biggest competition behind the World Championship, but 'Jackpot' holds the Matchplay in the highest possible regard, which perhaps underlines why he's performed so consistently in it.

"It's got a bit of everything to be honest. The atmosphere is fantastic there; to me it's the second biggest major after the World Championship so you get yourself up for it and make sure you're mentally right as well."

The 16th seed kicks off his campaign against James Wilson in the tournament's curtain-raiser, and although Lewis has won all three of the pair's previous meetings, he's well aware of Wilson's ability.

"He's a great player. All the players there deserve to be here on merit so you can't take anybody lightly. I've got to make sure I'm right and go out fighting."

However, there is the tantalising prospect of a second-round showdown between Lewis and world number one Michael van Gerwen if both players win their opening ties.

Lewis and MVG have contested some thrilling tussles over recent years, but arguably their greatest clash came at the Winter Gardens in 2013, when 'Jackpot' edged out the Dutchman 17-15 in a pulsating affair.

Lewis and Van Gerwen could potentially clash in round-two at Blackpool

The pair have exchanged victories at this tournament over recent years, but Lewis would undoubtedly relish the prospect of pitting his wits against 'The Green Machine' once more.

"It would be huge and that's the aim, but obviously we've both got to get there first and he's due one off me," he insisted.

"I beat him here in the 2013 semi-finals but then he did beat me in the semi-finals two years ago. He's beaten me the last couple of times so he's due one."

However, Lewis' bullish determination is tempered by a level-headed and measured approach. Although he has his sights set on a return to the world's top four, he is currently adopting the old adage of 'one game at a time'.

"My main aim is to get back into the top four again, that's what I'm pushing towards, certainly by the end of next year.

"I'm just taking each game as it comes at the minute. I want to keep moving up and doing the right things; keep dedicated and that's just my aim at the moment."

