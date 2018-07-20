Phil Taylor discusses retirement and his Winter Gardens return

Taylor bowed out after losing out in the World Championship final to Rob Cross

Twelve months ago, Phil Taylor lifted the World Matchplay title for an astonishing 16th time, marking his Winter Gardens farewell with a sensational victory over Peter Wright.

Now Taylor returns to our screens for the first time since his retirement as part of Sky Sports' commentary team, and Josh Gorton caught up with 'The Power' to find out how he's been enjoying life away from the oche.

"I've really been putting my feet up a little bit. I've been doing the odd exhibition, a bit of charity work, but mainly been resting. I've had a good break from the travelling," Taylor enthuses.

Nevertheless, the 16-time world champion has still been relatively active on the exhibition circuit. He began the year by winning the first leg of the inaugural International Pro Darts Series Showdown in Brisbane, before trying his hand at soft-tip darts in Tokyo back in March.

"We did a little bit of a tour in Australia at the start of the year and we went to New Zealand as well," Taylor said. "I did a bit of soft-tip darts too. I got beaten in the final but it was good fun, it was something different. It's a lovely game to play and the people are very nice too in Japan - very humble and respectful.

"It's also time doing other things. I've bought some properties which I'll be renting out. Having time to go up to my holiday home; just relaxing and no pressure.

"I haven't got to get up in the morning and do two or three hours practice. That's the main thing. When we were travelling in different countries I felt like I was jetlagged eight months of the year."

Taylor's career achievements are quite simply unparalleled. He enjoyed remarkable longevity in a career spanning over three decades, where he secured an astonishing 83 major televised titles. Given his unrelenting pursuit of success, surely he must miss the buzz of competition?

"I do and I don't," he replied. "I've not missed the travelling - that's the worst part. The competitiveness of it yes I do miss. But now the timetable is absolutely crazy.

"It's a lot of travelling for the boys next year and to be honest I'm not sure how they're going to do it, especially with some of them having young families. I think it's going to be a killer for them."

Phil Taylor boasted an extraordinary record at the World Matchplay

Taylor came within one match of retiring as the holder of the two biggest titles in the sport. He was denied a 17th World Championship title after losing out to an inspired Rob Cross in the final, but he bowed out as world No 3, having enjoyed his best year since 2014.

However, the Stoke-on-Trent veteran insists he's not regretting the decision to call time on his career. "I'm alright as I am now," he quipped.

"There was a mention of doing a Legends Tour which I'd probably enter. I think I'd enjoy that but it's not like it is on the PDC circuit. It really is hard work now, especially at my age.

"For me to come back I'd have to really pick and choose but the problem is I wouldn't be able to qualify. I'd have to have wildcards, as I couldn't do qualifying due to the travelling. I just couldn't do it now."

The PDC schedule is notoriously gruelling and Taylor admits it became increasingly difficult to keep up with the demands of such intense competition.

"Your eyesight starts going and your body changes. You're getting older, you don't sleep as well and your body doesn't recuperate quickly. Everything just changes all of a sudden. It's the worst feeling in the world especially when you know you can play better than what you're playing.

"Towards the end, I was just peaking on odd times. It was all about getting my rest in for me then. Practice wasn't the most important thing - it was going to the tournament and being fit and healthy."

The Winter Gardens has been a very happy hunting ground for Taylor over the years, and the 58-year-old enjoyed an unbelievable 38-game unbeaten streak there from 2008-2015, although now he'll be returning to form part of Sky Sports' commentary team.

World Matchplay - Past champions 16 Phil Taylor 2 Rod Harrington Michael van Gerwen 1 Larry Butler Peter Evison Colin Lloyd James Wade

"I suppose it will feel surreal. I am really looking forward to it. Wayne's been on at me saying 'don't you give me any stick' but I said 'No I won't, don't be daft," Taylor joked.

"It will be good fun for me - I'll enjoy it rather than be under pressure. There's no pressure on me anymore you see, and it will be something different."

This year marks the 25th staging of the World Matchplay and the 32 players will be battling it out for 'The Phil Taylor Trophy' after it was renamed in his honour following his retirement in January.

Taylor admits he was 'over the moon' after the Matchplay trophy was renamed in his honour

Sid Waddell and Eric Bristow are the only other darting figures to have titles named in their honour and 'The Power' admits this recognition gave him a tremendous source of pride.

"I'm absolutely over the moon about it. I was more over the moon for Eric's to be honest, for him to be recognised was brilliant," he said.

"But for me, you can't get a bigger honour in your career than someone naming a tournament after you. It's fantastic, especially when it's your favourite one as well."

Although Taylor won't be defending his Matchplay title, when asked to assess the contenders for this year's crown, he suggested that the title could be heading back to Stoke-on-Trent.

"The player I'd actually put a bet on would probably be Adrian [Lewis], because I think his back's against the wall and that's when he's at his best. I think Wadey's playing okay as well. I'd throw him in the mix too. I think because Adrian's back is against the wall he'll come out fighting."

