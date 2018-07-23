Kim Huybrechts and James Wade win thrillers at World Matchplay in Blackpool

1:00 Here's how the drama unfolded on day three of the World Matchplay in Blackpool Here's how the drama unfolded on day three of the World Matchplay in Blackpool

Kim Huybrechts claimed his first World Matchplay win in seven attempts as he edged John Henderson in a high-octane sudden-death shoot-out 13-12.

The Belgian ace held his nerved to come through a fabulous encounter at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool to reach the second round where he will face Peter Wright.

World Matchplay Darts - Monday July 23 Kim Huybrechts 13-12 John Henderson Simon Whitlock 10-2 Richard North James Wade 12-10 Jermaine Wattimena Peter Wright 10-5 Jelle Klaasen

Huybrechts got off to a blistering start as he nailed a 128 finish on D10 to move 3-0 up before Henderson got on the board with a classy 114.

Huybrechts checked out with a spectacular 156 before opening up a 5-1 lead. But a resolute Henderson kept his hopes alive thanks to combination finishes of 104, 96 and 81 to move within two legs of his opponent before 61 and D10 made it a level game.

In a breathless encounter 'The Highlander' went 9-8 up with his second 96 of the match before hitting tops, but Huybrechts responded with a superb 12-dart leg against the darts. He then missed match darts at bullseye in the tie-break at 10-9 and tops at 11-10.

He sunk a 123 to make it 12-11, although Henderson stayed cool under pressure to send the tie into a sudden-death shoot-out after bravely landing D19.

Huybrechts threw first in the decider where he missed two more match darts, while Henderson snatched at tops with his first attempt to win a dramatic contest. After another missed dart at D16, 'The Hurricane' nailed D8 to win his first-ever match on the Winter Garden stage.

"Luckily for me I kept scoring big, particularly at the beginning of my legs while at the end it was nervy. It's a small difference in the end and the match could have gone any way," Huybrechts told Sky Sports. "I was so happy in the end."

Peter Wright beat Jelle Klaasen to set up a clash with Kim Huybrechts

Huybrechts will now tackle 2017 finalist Wright after he proved too classy for Jelle Klaasen, winning comfortably 10-5.

The match had all the possibility of being a classic, but No 2 seed Wright was in no mood to hang around and his impeccable 122 checkout in the third leg helped him establish a healthy lead, which he quickly extended to 6-1.

Dutchman Klaasen pulled it back to 8-4 and things looked to be getting nervy for Wright, but 'Snakebite' steadied the ship thanks to a magnificent 170 and then landed tops to win the contest.

"I'm working with my darts - that was my first-ever game playing with them, but I was happy with my finishing," said Wright. "I expect to win against Kim [Huybrechts]. He hasn't got the game to beat me, so I will win and make it through to the quarter-finals."

James Wade was given a scare before progressing

Former winner James Wade survived a scare to battle through against rapid-fire Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena 12-10.

Wade was playing his 47th match on the Winter Gardens stage as he aimed to reach his seventh final at the venue.

Wattimena, who was making his Blackpool debut, was determined to end Wade's hopes by opening up a 4-2 lead. However, the 2007 champion picked up his game and a neat 124 handed him a 6-4 advantage.

The seven-time major winner held his two-leg advantage at 9-7 but Wattimena took out a 104 to add to his 113 from earlier to level up at 9-9 from the brink of defeat to send the contest into a tie-break situation.

Both players were producing darts of the highest order under pressure, but it was Wade who held his nerve to land D18 with his fourth match dart to set up a date with Simon Whitlock.

Simon Whitlock crushed Richard North to ease into the next round

Whitlock moved through to round two after annihilating his good friend Richard North 10-2 in a one-sided encounter.

A 126 checkout was the highlight of a solid display of darts from the Australian, who was in rampant form against the 28-year-old.

World Matchplay Darts - Tuesday July 24 (7pm) Dave Chisnall v Michael Smith Daryl Gurney v Jamie Cullen Jeffrey de Zwaan v Adrian Lewis Gary Anderson v Raymond van Barneveld

