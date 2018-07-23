Michael van Gerwen left 'gutted' by World Matchplay exit in Blackpool

Michael van Gerwen admitted his 'self-confidence was terrible'

Michael van Gerwen admitted to being left devastated following his shock first-round exit on the opening night of the World Matchplay in Blackpool on Saturday.

The world No 1 was on the end of a huge shock as he was dumped out of the tournament by fellow Dutchman Jeffrey de Zwaan.

His 10-6 defeat ranks as one of the sport's greatest shock defeats, with MVG starting the night as the 1-25 favourite to win.

"I'm completely gutted about this, it was terrible," said Van Gerwen, speaking to Dutch TV station RTL7.

"He became better and better during the match and it wasn't my day. The doubles didn't go fine and my self-confidence was terrible. Everything together, it wasn't good at all.

"In the beginning I missed some doubles - I could have been 4-1 or 5-0 up. I didn't do that and blamed myself - I made it very difficult.

"If I had done what I should have done, take him on in the early stages of the match, I could have beaten him quite easily."

Gary Anderson has now been installed as joint-favourite to win the World Matchplay title alongside Rob Cross. They both won through to the second-round on Monday night.

The tournament sees 32 players competing for £500,000 in prize money, including a first prize of £115,000 for the winner along with the newly-titled Phil Taylor Trophy.

