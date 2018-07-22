Was Michael van Gerwen jetlagged? Wayne Mardle discusses shock exit

2:44 Wayne Mardle was full of praise for Jeffrey de Zwaan, but was Michael van Gerwen jetlagged in Blackpool? Wayne Mardle was full of praise for Jeffrey de Zwaan, but was Michael van Gerwen jetlagged in Blackpool?

After Michael van Gerwen was dumped out of the World Matchplay in Blackpool on the opening night, Wayne Mardle believes jet lag might have been the cause of his defeat.

The world No 1 and tournament favourite was on the end of a huge shock when he was beaten by the unheralded Jeffrey de Zwaan, a fellow Dutchman ranked 67 places below him in the world, 10-6 in what ranks as one of the sport's greatest shocks.

He started the night as the 1-25 favourite to win but seldom looked himself at the Winter Gardens, losing to De Zwaan for the second time this season following defeat at the UK Open.

The Dutch ace has dominated the sport in 2018, claiming victory at The Masters, Premier League and World Cup in addition to six ProTour and six European Tour titles.

Van Gerwen has been busy touring the world taking part in a number of PDC events in July. He has taken part in tournaments from Germany to Las Vegas and then flying to the UK after competing at the Shanghai Masters.

Sky Sports' expert Mardle feels Van Gerwen might not have been in the same time zone when he faced fellow countryman De Zwaan.

The best player in the world is out so therefore you do not have to beat the best player in the world to win the event. Jeffrey de Zwaan has done that for you. Wayne Mardle

"Michael will be absolutely fuming through a lack of concentration, but I don't even think it was that. I just thought Jeffrey had his mind to panic mode. That is full credit to Jeffrey de Zwaan who is a good player with a good attitude and has the right substance to go and win things," Mardle told host Dave Clark.

"We mention the travelling here every year because the guys are away for four, six, eight weeks, however long it is. Yes it would have affected him, to what degree I don't know.

"We can't keep saying it year in, year out. Last year a few of them said it. Gary Anderson quite publicly said he was still jetlagged, so is it going to be a problem? Maybe. Do the PDC have to look into it? Maybe. But Michael van Gerwen didn't use that as an escape beforehand. I just think he got outplayed at the right times."

The £500,000 tournament at Blackpool's Winter Gardens has now been blown wide open with two-time World Champion Gary Anderson, reigning World Champion Rob Cross, last year's Matchplay finalist Peter Wright, and De Zwaan's second-round opponent Adrian Lewis among the favourites.

"It's become more winnable, it really has," Mardle said. "And that's not saying Michael van Gerwen is always going to run riot and win events. But the best player in the world is out so therefore you do not have to beat the best player in the world to win the event. Jeffrey de Zwaan has done that for you.

"From now on, absolutely everyone, and Adrian Lewis first and foremost will be thinking 'right, here we go'. You've got to look at it like that."

