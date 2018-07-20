Phil Taylor and Wayne Mardle on why World Matchplay is so special

Phil Taylor has lifted the World Matchplay title an incredible 16 times

As the World Matchplay reaches its 25th year, we reflect on what makes the Winter Gardens so special, as Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis, James Wade, Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster reveal their Matchplay memories.

Phil Taylor, Sky Sports, 16-time World Matchplay champion

Taylor's Matchplay triumph last year was his final major televised title

"The place itself is special. I love that area and I love the people up there. It's close to home and the Winter Gardens itself - it's the nicest building I've ever been into. We go to many, many venues from Butlins to Caesars Palace but it's just got something about it. I just love that building and it's been dead kind to me over the years.

"Memories? The first nine-darter against Chris Mason. That will always stand out in my heart because it was the biggest one. The finals? To be honest, I don't remember half of them. I remember last year, beating Peter in the final which was fantastic. He was very humble and treated me with respect.

"Everything just suited me. I just love the area, love the venue, love the practice room, love the people, just love everything about it. The crowds were very good up there - knowledgeable. The ambience, the feel of the place, it just felt very relaxed and I enjoyed it there."

James Wade, 2007 champion

James Wade has reached six finals at the Winter Gardens

"Of course it's special going back to where I won my first major. I just enjoy it. I love the crowd. I love the venue. It's good fun; it's an old-fashioned British holidaymaker's destination. There's a good vibe about the place and it's just enjoyable.

"It's a typical English holiday ground. It's not polished, it's not amazing, there's nowhere in England that's quite like Blackpool. You just see families together and enjoying themselves."

Adrian Lewis, 2013 runner-up

Adrian Lewis averaged 105.92 in a thrilling 2013 final against Taylor

"Obviously beating MVG in the semi-finals in 2013, that was a high-quality game, and then losing to Phil in the final, when I played similar to how I did against MVG.

"That was quite hard to take, to be fair. I averaged 106 and I think I knocked in 20 180's or something and didn't get a sniff.

"It's like a holiday-factor at the Matchplay. The crowd are all proper darts fans as well. Obviously with the Premier League you get your mix and match with football crowds, but in general at the Matchplay they're just a proper darts crowd who are up there to enjoy themselves."

Wayne Mardle, Sky Sports, 2003 runner-up

Wayne Mardle reached the World Matchplay final on his Winter Gardens debut

"I've had good memories and bad - I lost in the first-round once, I reached a semi-final and a final on my debut, so I've enjoyed it.

"My abiding memory was the fact that it was a place where if you got involved in a real long drawn-out battle, you came off absolutely soaking, your shirt dripping in sweat. It felt like a right good work-out.

"I can only imagine playing 90 minutes of high-tempo football or rugby, thinking, 'I really enjoyed that'. That was how it used to make me feel - like no other event.

"It's also the only summer event and I would love more, because the heat can find people out, it really can. The heat, the battles, you want to win so badly because it's the World Matchplay, and the Winter Gardens just lends itself to drama."

World Matchplay - Past champions 16 Phil Taylor 2 Rod Harrington Michael van Gerwen 1 Larry Butler Peter Evison Colin Lloyd James Wade

Mark Webster, Sky Sports, 2011 quarter-finalist

Mark Webster was on the receiving end of a nine-darter against John Part at the World Matchplay in 2011

"I remember watching the first World Matchplay. I think the first game was Priestley against Bristow but I liked the Priestley v Butler final. He was a proper rank outsider to win it and I thought it was a good story. I enjoyed Butler winning the very first one there.

"I had a decent run in 2011, I lost to Adrian Lewis in the quarters. I think I was about 7-2 ahead when he clawed it back. I generally do okay there but I had a shocker one year when I broke my ankle a week before playing in the tournament, but I've missed qualifying for it two years on the trot, so I need to get back involved next year.

"You ask any player; it's a tournament you want to qualify for. I think there's a feel-good factor because it's the summer and it's only 32 players - for this one you've got to be on the top of your game to even get within a sniff of qualifying.

"It's a good tournament and I think the leg format makes it interesting. You've got to get out of the blocks quickly. In set-play, you can regroup but you can't regroup in the Matchplay, it's quite an intense tournament but good to be involved in."

