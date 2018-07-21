Michael van Gerwen's conqueror Jeffrey de Zwaan says he's in 'dreamland'

Jeffrey de Zwaan shocked world No 1 and tournament favourite Michael van Gerwen

Jeffrey de Zwaan admitted he was in "dreamland" after dumping World No 1 and tournament favourite Michael van Gerwen out of the World Matchplay on Saturday night.

Van Gerwen was beaten by his fellow Dutchman, ranked 67 places below him in the world, 10-6 in what ranks as one of the tournament's greatest shocks in its 25-year history.

He started the night as the 1-25 favourite to win but seldom looked himself at the Winter Gardens, losing to De Zwaan for the second time this season following defeat at the UK Open.

"I think I'm still in dreamland," said de Zwaan, who next meets Adrian Lewis for a place in the quarter-finals. "I know I have done it before but this one is a special feeling for me because it's the first time I'm playing at the Winter Gardens.

"I was struggling a little bit when we were level at five-all and then he scored 24 and 27 so I thought he was struggling a bit.

"I said to myself 'keep pushing, keep throwing good scores', and my doubles were going in great so I kept believing in myself.

"Michael was not himself and maybe the amount of travelling has something to do with that, but for me to play like this is just brilliant."

De Zwaan feels he can go on and win the prestigious tournament and is ready to take on former finalist Lewis in the next round.

"I do believe I can win this now after beating Michael van Gerwen," added the 22-year-old. "I know I'm comfortable and the darts are there, so I'm really over the moon."

