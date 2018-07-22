Steve West misses an incredible 11 match darts at the World Matchplay in Blackpool

Steve West missed 11 match darts as his hopes spiralled into a dark hole while Daryl Gurney grabbed an incredible World Matchplay win on Sunday afternoon.

Last year's semi-finalist Gurney secured a 12-10 win over a crestfallen West in the end to set up a round-two clash with Joe Cullen.

The Essex man squandered seven darts at 9-7 to book his place in the second round as Gurney pounced to keep himself in the tie.

West missed three more darts at double in the next leg as the Northern Irishman struck D20 with his final dart in hand to stay alive once again.

Where did it all go wrong for Steve West?

West regained the lead at 10-9 and then missed another match dart before Gurney hit a stunning 92 finish on the bull and then followed it up by taking the lead for the first time in the tie at 11-10.

Gurney held his nerve in the final leg, landing double 16 to make it through to the next round.

