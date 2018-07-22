Daryl Gurney clinches epic victory at World Matchplay in Blackpool

1:06 Watch the best of the action from the afternoon session in Blackpool Watch the best of the action from the afternoon session in Blackpool

Daryl Gurney survived an incredible 11 match darts to defeat a crestfallen Steve West at the World Matchplay in Blackpool on Sunday.

World Matchplay Darts - Afternoon Session Darren Webster 10-6 Steve Lennon Ian White 10-7 Max Hopp Gerwyn Price 3-10 Joe Cullen Daryl Gurney 12-10 Steve West

The first round continued with a double session on Sunday, with the afternoon's action headlined by World Grand Prix champion Gurney up against 43-year-old West.

West broke for a 5-3 lead as the Northern Irishman began to feel the heat of the occasion, but he calmed himself to land 68 and level up.

West cleaned up 108 and then took out 25 in two-darts to move one leg away from causing another big shock following Michael van Gerwen's exit on opening night.

West amazingly missed seven match darts in the 17th leg, and then another three in the next leg to the amazement of his opponent and the sold-out crowd.

The match went into a tie-break where the contest must be won by two clear legs up to 12-12 when a sudden-death leg would be required to determine a winner.

Gurney sensationally landed 92 on the bullseye to make it 10-10 after West wired tops with his 11th match dart before breaking with D16 to move ahead for the first time. He then fell to his knees after completing a remarkable 12-10 win.

Joe Cullen showed impressive form on the oche against Gerwyn Price

Premier League star Gerwyn Price faced Joe Cullen nursing a ruptured Achilles injury and was punished for his lack of movement on the oche as 'The Rockstar' strung together five legs in the bounce to complete a mini-whitewash after the opening session.

Cullen, 29, then crashed in the big 170 as he made it seven legs on the bounce to close in on victory before Price stopped the rot.

But the damage had already been done and Cullen soon closed out a comprehensive 10-3 success to reach the second round of the tournament for the first time in his career at the fourth attempt.

"It was well documented that Gerwyn had a bit of an injury but he played really well in Shanghai and averaged over a hundred so it can't be affecting him as much as people think he is," said Cullen.

"I think when he lost the first five legs he kind of gave up, but it's not my problem. My thought was to capitalise on his mistakes and that's exactly what I did."

Ian White rallied to make it into the second round

Ian 'Diamond' White went up against Max Hopp and it was the 2015 quarter-finalist who used all his experience to rally from 4-3 down to edge past the German youngster 10-7, but only after landing the crucial double with his seventh match dart.

White's 109 and 154 was the highlight of a solid performance - along with eight maximums - to make it through on the Winter Gardens stage.

"My doubles may not have been too good, but my scoring was good," said White. "Hopefully I can put those two together and play better in the next round.

"I love Blackpool. It's only once that I've lost in the first round and that was to Rob Cross last year and what happened to him? He became world champion. I just need to put a few things together."

Darren Webster made it through to the second round in Blackpool

Darren Webster defeated emerging Irish star Steve Lennon 10-6 in the opening match of the day.

'Demolition Man' appeared to break the 24-year-old resistance to move 6-4 up, but Lennon's 124 finish on the bull kept him in the contest.

He was, however, profligate on doubles as he looked to mount a fightback but it was last year's quarter-finalist Webster who made it through to the next round thanks to a cool 80 checkout.

World Matchplay Darts - Evening Session Mensur Suljovic v Steve Beaton Gary Anderson v Stephen Bunting Rob Cross v Mervyn King Raymond van Barneveld v Kyle Anderson

