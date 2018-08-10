World Darts Championship women's qualifiers confirmed

Anastasia Dobromyslova has competed at the World Championship

The two women's qualifiers for the World Darts Championship have been confirmed for Dusseldorf and Milton Keynes and will take place in November.

Two places for female players will be on offer in the 2018/2019 World Championship at Alexandra Palace in London, following the tournament's recent expansion.

Gayl King and Anastasia Dobromyslova have previously competed in the World Championship, while Deta Hedman competed regularly on the PDC circuit and, more recently, Lakeside champion Lisa Ashton has played on the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour.

A Rest of the World Qualifier - for players from outside the UK & Ireland - will take place on Saturday, November 17 at Dusseldorf's Maritim Hotel.

The UK & Ireland Qualifier will be held on Sunday, November 25 at Arena MK in Milton Keynes.

