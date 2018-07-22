German GP: Lewis Hamilton says chaotic win was one of his best

Lewis Hamilton hailed his remarkable German GP victory as one of his best-ever after profiting from Sebastian Vettel's crash to win a chaotic race.

The Mercedes driver won despite starting 14th on the grid, and now leads Ferrari rival Vettel by 17 points in the title standings.

"The mistake from Sebastian today has been a benefit to us at Mercedes," said a jubilant Hamilton after Vettel crashed out from the lead.

Updated drivers' standings Driver Team Points Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 188 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 171 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 131 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 122 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 106

"I've never had a race like this. After racing for so many years, you never know when you're going to have a better race than your best race.

"But this is right there with them."

It is the first time Hamilton has won a race from lower than sixth.

"It's obviously very difficult from that position but you've always got to believe," he added.

"I just wanted to stay calm and collected. I'm so grateful, I kept pushing and kept believing and it happened. I really manifested my dream today."

Vettel crashed after the heavens opened in Hockenheim, losing control of his Ferrari as he entered the hairpin on Lap 51.

"I guess it is [a crucial point in the title race]," said Hamilton. "There have been several crucial points already this year."

