Hungarian GP Practice Three: Sebastian Vettel fastest, Mercedes in a spin

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari took top spot again in the final practice session at the Hungarian GP, but only just ahead of Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes shot back into contention ahead of qualifying.

Vettel set a new track record with a 1:16.170 on ultrasoft tyres, but while Mercedes were well off the pace on Friday, Bottas was a mere five hundredths of a second slower than the on-form German in P3.

Lewis Hamilton, however, once again struggled for grip and finished the session in fourth and 0.579s down on his championship rival.

And both Mercedes drivers span at the Hungaroring chicane to suggest at a lack of balance, with Bottas even making contact with barriers, luckily appearing to avoid any serious damage to his W09.

Kimi Raikkonen was third for Ferrari, and they look to be the team to beat ahead of qualifying, which starts at 2pm on Sky Sports F1 with build-up from 1pm.

Red Bull, Ferrari's main challengers from Friday's practice, couldn't challenge, and now seem to have been usurped by Mercedes in the one-lap pecking order.

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, on differing tyre strategies to their rivals, endured frustrating sessions, and finished fifth and sixth and more than half a second off the pace.

Renault ended the hour with both Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg safely in the top-10, and Haas look the favourites to join them in Q3 as Romain Grosjean finished ninth.

Pierre Gasly also impressed in 10th for Toro Rosso, however.

Force India, placed into administration on Friday night, struggled, with Esteban Ocon 15th and Sergio Perez a worrying 19th.

Hungarian GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:16.170 2) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes + 0.059 3) Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari + 0.203 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes + 0.579 5) Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull + 0 633 6) Max Verstappen Red Bull + 0.776 7) Carlos Sainz Renault + 1.584 8) Nico Hulkenberg Renault + 1.913 9) Romain Grosjean Haas + 1.914 10) Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso + 1.969 11) Kevin Magnussen Haas + 2.060 12) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso + 2.082 13) Charles Leclerc Sauber + 2.206 14) Fernando Alonso McLaren + 2.297 15) Esteban Ocon Force India + 2.342 16) Sergey Sirotkin Williams + 2.460 17) Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren + 2.619 18) Marcus Ericsson Sauber + 2.672 19) Sergio Perez Force India + 2.792 20) Lance Stroll Williams + 2.962

