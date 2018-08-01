F1 Testing: Kimi Raikkonen fastest from Robert Kubica in Hungary

Kimi Raikkonen continued to keep Ferrari on top of the F1 Testing timesheets on the final morning of running at the Hungaroring.

After test driver Antonio Giovinazzi clocked an unofficial track record on Day One, Raikkonen kept the SF71-H more than two seconds clear of the pack with a best morning lap of 1:16.171 as the field broke for lunch on Wednesday.

Giovinazzi flies on Day One

At the lead of that chasing pack was Williams' Robert Kubica, the Pole getting his latest outing in the team's troublesome FW41 car. Williams, marooned to the bottom of the Constructors' Championship with just four points, had spent the opening day collecting data on the 2019 regulations as they tried a new-look 'simplified' front wing.

Kubica's 1:18.451 time after 38 laps was three tenths faster than McLaren's Lando Norris, who has continued in the MCL33 for a second day and already added 50 laps to his tally.

Off Robert goes for some more laps of the Hungaroring! #F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/EnMu5kgrwC — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) August 1, 2018

After crashing out late on during Pirelli tyre testing duties on Tuesday, Sean Gelael was back in the Toro Rosso but this time focusing on work specific to the team and his STR13 sported an array of aerodynamic rakes earlier in the day. He finished the morning in fifth place. Race drivers Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly, who runs in the afternoon, are sharing tyre-testing duties in the team's other car.

Mercedes were delayed by a gearbox glitch on Day One but British junior George Russell enjoyed a more productive start to Wednesday's running, racking up 56 laps by the break and posting the fifth-best time.

Day One pacesetter Giovinazzi has switched from Ferrari to engine customers Sauber to conclude the test, with the Swiss team potentially offering the Italian a route to a full-time F1 seat next year. He was seventh fastest in the Sauber with a best time some 3.7s slower than his record-shattering Tuesday best.

At Red Bull, Jake Dennis returned to the RB14 for the first time since the previous in-season test following the Spanish GP in May and the team's simulator driver was another to clear a morning half-century.

Hungary Test, Day Two Timesheet - 1pm BST Driver Team Laps Time 1. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 69 1:16.171 2. Robert Kubica Williams 38 1:18.451 3. Lando Norris McLaren 50 1:18.768 4. Sean Gelael Toro Rosso 61 1:19.046 5. George Russell Mercedes 56 1:19.156 6. Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber 64 1:19.413 7. Nikita Mazepin Force India 27 1:20.016 8. Artem Markelov Renault 49 1:20.054 9. Jake Dennis Red Bull 56 1:20.177 10. Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso (Pirelli test) 67 1:20.221

