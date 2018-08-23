Bob Fernley leaves Force India with immediate effect

Bob Fernley has left Force India with immediate effect following the team's takeover by a Lawrence Stroll-led consortium, Sky Sports understands.

Fernley has been a key figure for the Silverstone outfit for a decade but has vacated his deputy team principal role by mutual consent.

The departure comes after a group of investors led by Lawrence Stroll - the father of Williams driver Lance - rescued the team from administration following months of severe financial problems.

Force India entered administration last month ahead of the Hungarian GP but the deal by the consortium, which also includes Andre Desmarais, Jonathan Dudman, John Idol, John McCaw Jr, Michael de Picciotto, and Silas Chou, protected the team and allows them to race for the rest of the 2018 season.

Fernley has been involved with Force India since 2008, after former owner Vijay Mallya brought him on board following his acquisition of the Spyker F1 team.

He has been an increasingly visible presence for Force India in recent years with Mallya not often at races.

Otmar Szafnauer, who is currently chief operating officer, will take up the role of team principal. Andrew Green is their technical director.

Force India, who finished fourth in the Constructors' Championship last season, are currently sixth in the standings this term.

The Silverstone outfit have arrived at Spa for this weekend's Belgian GP but their trucks and hospitality building no longer feature the Force India name.

F1 will be back from its summer break this weekend with the Belgian GP, live on Sky Sports F1. The race begins at 2.10pm on Sunday, August 26.