Changes coming at Williams F1 team

Changes are coming at the Williams F1 team in the wake of their horrible start to the 2018 season, team boss Claire Williams has confirmed.

McLaren have announced a substantial management reshuffle, including the departure of racing director Eric Boullier, following their own disappointments this term and Williams are set to follow suit as they evaluate their slump to the back of the field.

"In order to effect change you need to make some hard decisions and we're going through that process at the moment," said Williams.

"We're undertaking a full evaluation of our internal structures and processes. We haven't completed that work yet, so we don't have any news to announce. But it's mostly about identifying the talent that we do have in-house."

Williams are currently tenth and last in the Constructors' Championship and the team have warned that their anticipated car upgrade parts will not be ready for this weekend's British GP at Silverstone.

"You don't get to tenth without having a number of issues," said Williams. "I think it's probably clear to see that our aerodynamic package is probably the key to that, and unlocking the issues we have around the aero performance of our car is going to be critical to moving us forward.

"As we've gone through this recovery programme, we've identified a number of other weaknesses within the car and the team itself."

Williams also spoke of her own personal disappointment and hurt with the team's performances.

"Every team in any sport goes through those moments," she said. "Personally for me it's incredibly difficult to see the team go through this. We all hold our hands up and take responsibility and not least I have a part to play in that and we must all look at ourselves and make sure we're doing the best job that we possibly can for this team because this team deserves to stay in Formula One.

"We're in Formula One because we love going motor racing and we have to make sure that we create a world at Williams that keeps our team viable in this sport and relevant in this sport and still maintains our status in this sport. That's hugely important to me."

