Scottish Open: Tyrrell Hatton pleased to take early club lead at Gullane

Tyrrell Hatton expressed his pleasure at his 64 to take the current club lead despite not playing his best golf at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

The 26-year-old won his first European Tour titles over links courses in Scotland at the Dunhill Championships in 2016 and 2017 and is aiming for a second Rolex Series crown.

Hatton began with four birdies in his first eight holes and birdies at the 14th and 15th saw Hatton better his 65 from his opening round to finish 11 under.

"I'm very happy with that," he said. "Not quite how I wanted to play, but overall, if I can play like that and score that well, then that's obviously really good.

"I'll take a bit of confidence from that and hopefully have a good weekend.

"We're all here every week trying to play our best and fortunately for me I've played well on links courses in the past and had good finishes in this tournament.

"Yeah, definitely (would be nice to win another Rolex Series), but there's a hell of a lot of golf to be played between now and then.

"Hopefully I can just play well, play better than I did today. Obviously keep the putts rolling in and that would be great."