The R&A's 9 Hole Championship sees Christopher Cudahy and Andrew Sabin prevail

Forty-two club golfers competed in the second edition of The R&A's 9 Hole Championship final at Carnoustie on Saturday.

The final was contested over the first four and last five holes of the Championship Course at the famous Angus links before The 147th Open which begins on Thursday.

Christopher Cudahy and Andrew Sabin of Tadmarton Heath in Banbury were the overall winners of the Stableford competition as they returned a winning net-aggregate score of 41.

Dunblane New in Scotland, represented by Gary Aitken and Richard McLuckie, finished runners-up, ahead of 10-year-old Evan Taylor and Andy Drees from Foxhills in Surrey.

"To play Carnoustie in its best condition just before The Open was a real privilege and it was exciting, thrilling golf", said Cudahy. "It feels brilliant to have won the final and it was a great experience.

"We were playing just ahead of Adam Scott and Rory McIlroy, who were practising on the course, so we felt like we were really part of The Open. The R&A have done a great job and I am sure the nine-hole event will go from strength to strength."

Over 15,000 golfers entered nine-hole qualifying events held at clubs throughout Great Britain and Ireland; more than double the number who played in 2017.

The R&A 9 Hole Championship is central to the organisation's drive to promote this form of golf as an ideal way to enjoy playing the sport in less time, either recreationally or competitively for handicap purposes.

Duncan Weir, executive director - golf development at The R&A, said: "The finalists have had a great experience and they revelled in the challenge of playing one of the world's most famous courses.

"We are already looking forward to repeating this exercise at Royal Portrush in 2019."