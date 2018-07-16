Brandon Stone, Eddie Pepperell, Jens Dantorp and Michael Kim qualify for The Open

Brandon Stone poses with the Claret Jug after qualifying for The Open by winning the Scottish Open

Brandon Stone, Eddie Pepperell, Jens Dantorp and Michael Kim became the final four players to qualify for The 147th Open at the weekend.

Stone, Pepperell and Dantorp will head for Carnoustie this week after securing the three places on offer at the Scottish Open for those finishing in the top 10 and ties not already exempt.

South African Stone sealed his spot in style by carding a superb 10-under-par 60 to win the tournament at Gullane by four shots.

The 25-year-old, who will be making his third straight appearance in The Open, said: "Winning this week is spectacular but the added bonus of getting into The Open at Carnoustie is phenomenal.

"I'm thoroughly looking forward to it. Carnoustie does have a reputation and it seems like it does humble a lot of guys but I feel like I'm playing well and I look forward to getting there, doing my preparation and hopefully I can build on this result."

Eddie Pepperell finished second behind Stone

England's Pepperell had to settle for the runner-up berth behind Stone on 16 under par, but it was good enough to secure the 27-year-old his second Open appearance after his debut at St Andrews in 2015.

He said: "The added bonus of being in The Open is always special. It will be interesting to see Carnoustie, with the summer we've had.

"I've only played it in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship when the rough is down, it's generally cold and damp and the pins are easier. I'm expecting to see a different side of Carnoustie next week, that's for sure."

Jens Dantorp is poised for his Open debut

Dantorp, 29, will make his Open debut after holding his nerve to tie for third place on 15 under with American Luke List and South African Trevor Immelman.

With List already exempt for Carnoustie, Swede Dantorp pipped Immelman to the third qualifying place thanks to his higher position in the world rankings at the beginning of the week commencing July 9.

Michael Kim eased to victory in the John Deere Classic

American Kim claimed the final place on offer as The Open Qualifying Series concluded at the John Deere Classic on Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old lifted his first PGA Tour title as he triumphed by eight shots after finishing on 27 under par and is now set to make his second major appearance after he tied for 17th and was the low amateur at the 2013 US Open.