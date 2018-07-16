Dame Laura Davies to compete at European Golf Team Championships

Newly-crowned US Senior Women's Open champion Dame Laura Davies will contest next month's inaugural European Golf Team Championships at Gleneagles.

Davies, who cruised to a 10-shot victory at Chicago Golf Club on Sunday, will partner Georgia Hall, while Catriona Matthew, who will captain the Solheim Cup team at Gleneagles in 2019, lines up alongside Holly Clyburn.

In the men's event, home favourite Richie Ramsay partners Ryan Evans, while Michael Hoey will represent Ireland alongside Neil O'Briain and Lee Slattery partners Callum Shinkwin.

The European Golf Team Championships will take place from August 8-12 with male and female professionals competing for equal prize money in both a men's and women's team match play championship, as well as an 18-hole foursomes mixed team championship.

Dame Laura Davies displays the US Seniors Women's Open trophy

Davies, 54, said: "I'm really looking forward to representing GBR in the upcoming championships, it's always fun to do that.

"I've never played an event where there are medals on offer to the winners, so it would be great to get on the podium for the first time."