The Open: Jordan Pickford, Carl Froch star in Open Zone highlights

The 147th Open may be well underway, but it has not stopped plenty of stars visiting the Open Zone for a series of challenges at Carnoustie.

Some of the world's top players showed off their talents in the studio by the range ahead of the third major of the year, including Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter, with many more coming in during the first two tournament days.

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie swings by to try and replicate his winning putt from 1999, while two-time World Long Drive champion Joe Miller proves there's more to his game than just monster tee shots.

Lawrie claimed play-off victory in 1999

Away from golf, England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford shows off his short-game talents in the "99-yard challenge", while Sky Sports Boxing pundit Carl Froch demonstrates how not to find the fairway!

