Jordan Pickford follows World Cup heroics with visit to The Open Zone at Carnoustie
Last Updated: 19/07/18 2:00pm
Fresh from his heroic World Cup performances for England, Jordan Pickford took some time off in The Open Zone at Carnoustie.
The Everton goalkeeper, who says he has a 15 handicap on a "good day", joined Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty to reflect on England's run to the semi-finals in Russia and discuss his golfing experience.
Pickford, who like many other professional athletes likes to play golf in their spare time, picked a well-known three-time champion at The Open as his favourite golfer.
The 24-year-old was once again put under the spotlight but this time swapped saving penalties for a go in our 99-yard challenge.
Would Pickford be able to challenge leader Eddie Pepperell or would he feel the pressure more than during the memorable penalty shoot-out victory against Colombia?
