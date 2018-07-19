Jordan Pickford follows World Cup heroics with visit to The Open Zone at Carnoustie

Fresh from his heroic World Cup performances for England, Jordan Pickford took some time off in The Open Zone at Carnoustie.

The Everton goalkeeper, who says he has a 15 handicap on a "good day", joined Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty to reflect on England's run to the semi-finals in Russia and discuss his golfing experience.

Pickford, who like many other professional athletes likes to play golf in their spare time, picked a well-known three-time champion at The Open as his favourite golfer.

The 24-year-old was once again put under the spotlight but this time swapped saving penalties for a go in our 99-yard challenge.

Would Pickford be able to challenge leader Eddie Pepperell or would he feel the pressure more than during the memorable penalty shoot-out victory against Colombia?

