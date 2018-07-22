Out of bounds: Jordan Spieth's story, haircut chat and Open predictions

6:13 Jordan Spieth’s Scottish shocker, the battle of the haircuts and a couple of bold predictions feature in the new Out of Bounds Jordan Spieth’s Scottish shocker, the battle of the haircuts and a couple of bold predictions feature in the new Out of Bounds

Jordan Spieth's Scottish shocker, the battle of the haircuts and a couple of bold predictions feature in the Sunday edition of Out of Bounds.

Nick Dougherty and Claude Harmon joined Henni Goya in the Open Zone to look back at some of the golfing headlines you may have missed at The Open.

Spieth went into the final round tied for the lead, but one of the big talking points of his week was a questionable haircut he paid for when visiting a low-cost barbers in Carnoustie.

Spieth was on nine under after 54 holes

After the battle of the flowing locks during the third round, where Tommy Fleetwood and Pat Perez went head to head, the panel give their verdict on the best hairstyle on the golf course.

As well as discussing some of the other funny tales from this week's event, they all offer their predictions on who will lift the Claret Jug.

