Out of Bounds: Parties, ping pong challenges and Open predictions

Player parties, football fails and a special golfing challenge all feature in another action-packed episode of Out of Bounds.

Henni Goya was once again joined by Nick Dougherty and Claude Harmon in the Open Zone to look back at the alternative news from around the golf course at Carnoustie.

They see how Rory McIlroy's footballing talents went missing in action when interacting with a fan, while also discussing what the American stars have been up to in their shared house this week.

Johnson held a share of the lead at the halfway stage

Nick and Claude take part in their latest head-to-head contest, this time involving chipping into cups, as well as give their view on what Zach Johnson said has helped them this week.

There's also a look ahead to the rest of the weekend and who will lift the Claret Jug, with all three in the studio offering their predictions.

Click on the video above to watch the latest episode! The final round of The Open is live on Sunday from 8am on Sky Sports The Open.