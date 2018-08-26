Bryson DeChambeau goes top of FedExCup standings with win in New Jersey

Bryson DeChambeau enhanced his claims for a Ryder Cup call-up after he coasted to his second victory of the season at The Northern Trust.

Final leaderboard The Northern Trust

DeChambeau overcame a couple of blemishes on the outward nine as he produced a composed performance down the stretch to claim a comfortable four-shot win at Ridgewood Country Club which lifted him to the top of the FedExCup standings with three play-off events remaining.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a four-stroke advantage overnight and looked set to turn the final round into a procession when he birdied the opening two holes to extend his lead to six, with none of his closest rivals able to pile on the pressure.

Bryson DeChambeau produced a composed back-nine to win by four shots

But DeChambeau, winner of The Memorial in June, then opened the door for the chasing pack when he three-putted from 40 feet to run up a bogey-six at the third, although he steadied himself with a solid run of five pars, including a sublime save from an awkward lie in the rough surrounding a bunker at the eighth.

However, he faltered again at the next when he raced his long-range birdie putt seven feet past the hole and missed the return to see his lead whittled down to two shots, and the American did well to avoid further damage with a crucial up-and-down from sand at the 10th.

But with his challengers sensing a chance to reel in the leader, DeChambeau got back on track with a delightful pitch to three feet at the 12th which set up his third birdie of the round, and his fourth followed on the next green when he holed a confident eight-foot putt for a three.

DeChambeau's lead was trimmed to two strokes at the turn

DeChambeau was then content to aim at the heart of each green as he parred safely in despite a wayward drive at the last which landed on an adjoining fairway, although he responded with a superb second back over the trees to 20 feet.

The world No 21 calmly two-putted to cap a 69 to post a winning score of 18 under par, with fellow Ryder Cup hopeful Tony Finau winning the race for second as he closed with a four-birdie 68 - his fourth sub-70 round of the tournament.

Former FedExCup champion Billy Horschel kept a bogey off his card in his 68 which earned him a share of third with rising Australian star Cameron Smith, with Ryan Palmer a further shot adrift after an impressive 65 moved him 50 places up the FedExCup standings having started the week "on the bubble" in 100th place.

DeChambeau's second win of the summer lifted him to the top of the FedExCup standings

Palmer shared fifth with 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott and young American Aaron Wise, who raced to 14 under with four birdies in five holes from the 10th before he undid much of his excellent work with back-to-back bogeys at 16 and 17.

Reigning FedExCup champion Justin Thomas finished on 11 under alongside double major-winner Brooks Koepka, whose closing 69 was not enough for him to dethrone his close friend Dustin Johnson as world No 1.

Johnson enjoyed a run of three consecutive birdies around the turn as he returned to 68 to reach 10 under, with Phil Mickelson one further behind after his challenge was derailed by three bogeys in an outward 37.

Tyrrell Hatton fired the best round of the day after buying a new putter

Tyrrell Hatton's decision to buy a new putter from a local retailer on Saturday evening paid off as he rolled in seven birdies in a 64 - the low round of the day - which ensured he progressed to next week's Deutsche Bank Championship.

But Tiger Woods was unable to give the New Jersey fans much to cheer on the final day as he made only two birdies to take his tally for the tournament to nine, and after signing for a frustrating 70 he admitted he needs to work hard on his putting before teeing up in Boston on Friday.