The nine players who have fired sub-60 rounds on the PGA Tour

After Brandt Snedeker opened the Wyndham Championship with a stunning 59, we look at the nine players to have broken 60 for 18 holes on the PGA Tour.

Al Geiberger, Memphis Classic, 1977:

The first sub-60 round on the PGA Tour since it was established in 1929, Geiberger birdied his final hole in the second round to cement his place in golfing folklore at the Colonial Country Club in Tennessee.

Al Geiberger was the first player to break 60 on the PGA Tour

After starting on the 10th, he made six birdies on the back nine before adding an eagle at the first hole, and he picked up four more shots before rolling in his historic eight-foot putt for a 59 on the ninth green. Geiberger would go on to claim the 10th of his 11 career victories.

Chip Beck, Las Vegas Invitational, 1991:

Fourteen years after Geiberger's groundbreaking 59, Beck recorded the second in the third round at the Sunrise Golf Club.

Chip Beck fired his 59 in Las Vegas, 14 years after Geiberger

Like Geiberger, Beck also started his round at the 10th and carded 13 birdies overall, including each of the last three holes after he confidently rattled in a three-foot putt on the ninth. But unlike Geiberger, Beck would eventually finish in a tie for third.

David Duval, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, 1999:

Duval enjoyed an incredible year in 1999, taking over from Tiger Woods as world No 1 while also firing a remarkable 59 on the final day to win his ninth PGA Tour title at PGA West.

David Duval celebrates after holing his eagle putt for a 59 in California

Needing an eagle on the par-five final hole to break 60, Duval followed a perfect drive with a stunning second to six feet and he calmly rolled in the putt to snatch a one-shot win over Steve Pate - the first of four victories for Duval in the year.

Paul Goydos, John Deere Classic, 2010:

Goydos became the first player to break 60 on a par-71 layout as he made a flawless start at TPC Deere Run with a 12-birdie opening round.

Paul Goydos shows off his 59 ball after the first round of the 2010 John Deere Classic

He held his nerve to hole from seven feet at the last, but he enjoyed only a one-shot lead as John Deere specialist Steve Stricker fired a 60 and went on to win the second of his three straight titles with a tournament-record score of 26 under par.

Stuart Appleby, Greenbrier Classic, 2010:

Just three weeks after Goydos became the fourth player to break 60, Appleby became the fifth as the Australian emulated Duval and carded a final-round 59 to clinch a one-shot win over Jeff Overton.

Stuart Appleby fired a closing 59 to win the Greenbrier Classic, less than a month after Goydos broke 60

The only non-American to achieve the feat, Appleby's card featured one eagle and nine birdies on the par-70 layout, including his 11-foot putt on the final green which earned him his ninth PGA Tour title.

Jim Furyk, BMW Championship, 2013:

Furyk would break 60 during the second round and fail to win the tournament at Conway Farms, where he started at the 10th and covered the back-nine in just 28 strokes - including a hole-out from the fairway for eagle at the 15th.

Jim Furyk holds up his scorecard after his 12-under 59 at the BMW Championship in 2013

The Ryder Cup regular made three straight birdies from the second before slipping back with a bogey at the fifth, but he got the shot back at seven and a nerveless four-foot putt on his final hole earned him a 59.

Justin Thomas, Sony Open, 2017:

Four days after winning the Tournament of Champions, Thomas became the seventh player to shoot a round of 59 on his way to a convincing seven-shot victory.

Justin Thomas is the youngest player to break 60 on the PGA Tour

Thomas chipped in for eagle at the 10th but bogeyed the next, before racking up eight birdies over his next 10 holes. He then capped off his round with an eagle-three on his final hole, sliding in from 15 feet.

Adam Hadwin, CareerBuilder Challenge, 2017:

Just a week after Thomas became the youngest player to break 60, Adam Hadwin carded a sensational 59 in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in California, making him the fourth player to achieve the feat on a par-72 course.

Adam Hadwin fired a 59 just 10 days after Thomas

Playing at the La Quinta Country Club, one of three course in play for the pro-am tournament, the Canadian carded 13 birdies including the decisive three-footer on his final hole, although a final-round 70 left him one shot behind Hudson Swafford on Sunday evening.

Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Championship, 2018:

The 10th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour belonged to Snedeker on the opening day at Sedgefield Country Club, although he did not get off to a great start as he bogeyed the 10th before he bounced back with four straight birdies.

Brandt Snedeker became only the ninth player in history to break 60

Snedeker then ripped up the front nine in just 27 blows, with six birdies and a spectacular hole-out from 176 yards for eagle at the sixth, cementing his place in the record books with a perfect 20-foot putt on the ninth green.

And, of course...Jim Furyk's 58, Travelers Championship, 2016:

Furyk blazed his way into the record books once again as he fired the first 58 in PGA Tour history during the final round at TPC River Highlands.

Jim Furyk poses with his scorecard after shooting a record 58 during the final round of the Travelers Championship

The American's astonishing round featured a hole-out from the fairway for eagle at the third as well as 10 birdies, including seven in a row around the turn. Furyk did have a look at a 57 on the final green, but two-putted for par.