The Open: Who needs to impress this week to qualify for Carnoustie?

The 147th Open, with all four days live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

This week’s Scottish Open and John Deere Classic offer a last-chance saloon for players to secure a late invite to The 147th Open.

The two tournaments are the last in the Open Qualifying Series, a 15-event series offering places in the field for next week's major at Carnoustie.

Three spots are up for grabs at Gullane for the leading players in the top 10 who aren't already exempt, while one place is available for a player finishing in the top five and ties at TPC Deere Run.

World No 80 Adrian Otaegui is the highest-ranked player in the Scottish field still yet to book his spot in the Carnoustie field, with the 25-year-old currently second on the list of alternates.

Otaegui won earlier in the season at the Belgian Knockout

Graeme McDowell - who has two top-10s in his 15 Open appearances - withdrew from Final Qualifying last week after losing his clubs when travelling from France to Ireland, with the Northern Irishman needing a strong week to avoid missing golf's oldest major for the second year running.

Ryder Cup captain and two-time Open runner-up Thomas Bjorn isn't currently in The Open field, just like former Ryder Cup winners Jamie Donaldson, Edoardo Molinari and Stephen Gallacher.

Bjorn has posted five top-10s at The Open

SA Open winner Chris Paisley and Qatar Masters champion Eddie Pepperell are among the players who have won on the European Tour 2018 and haven't qualified yet, with Sicilian Open winner Joakim Lagergren also on that list.

Two-time USA Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III and Joaquin Niemann, the Chilean teenager who has secured his PGA Tour card in eight professional starts, are among those featuring in Illinois this week.

