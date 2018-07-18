The Open News

The Open: Watch Tiger Woods in live Featured Group for first round

Last Updated: 18/07/18 5:02pm

Voting has now closed for Thursday afternoon's Featured Group at The 147th Open, and the overwhelming choice was the threeball headlined by Tiger Woods.

Sky Sports will have round-the-clock coverage from Carnoustie, with a dedicated channel for the third major of the year at historic Carnoustie, which hosts The Open for the eighth time this week.

Tiger Woods will tee off at 3:21pm in the first round at Carnoustie
Viewers were given the chance to select the group they would like to track on Thursday afternoon, and the group featuring Woods, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox was the preferred choice with 72 per cent of the vote.

Woods, who is playing in The Open for the first time since 2015, begins his bid for a fourth title at 3:21pm and you can follow the group live online, the Sky Sports apps and the Sky Sports Facebook page.

Open tee times

Groups and starting times for the first round of The 147th Open at Carnoustie

Thank you all for casting your votes, and enjoy the enhanced coverage from Carnoustie through to the conclusion on Sunday. Click here for the key times and ways to watch.

