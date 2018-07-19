The Open at Carnoustie: Gary Player wins second Claret Jug in 1968

Fifteen years had passed since The Open was last held at Carnoustie, as Gary Player claimed the second of his three Claret Jugs in 1968.

Player had enjoyed top-five finishes at the past two Open Championships, but did not look as though he was going to improve on that as he started with a two-over round of 74.

The second round was an improvement as he carded 71 to move into a share of fifth with Jack Nicklaus, although he still had five shots to make up on runaway leader Billy Casper.

Player hitting off the tee at the 18th at Carnoustie

Player continued that form with another round of 71 on the Friday to move within two shots of Casper, whose lead slipped after shooting 74, while Casper would drop completely out of contention with a final-round 78.

Player's main challengers were Bob Charles and Nicklaus, but he managed to hold off both with a final round of 73 to finish two shots clear.

It was Player's fifth major overall and he would go on to claim four more in his career, including The Open again in 1974.