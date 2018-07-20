The Open at Carnoustie: Tom Watson begins domination in 1975

Tom Watson at The Open in 1975

Tom Watson began his domination of the Claret Jug as The Open returned to Carnoustie for the first time in seven years in 1975.

The American was searching for a first major title as he made his first appearance at The Open, and he did not disappoint as he began a run of five victories in nine years.

Watson carded a solid 71 in the first round and followed that up with a second-round 67 to move into a share of second place, two shots off the lead.

A 69 then left him in fourth, three shots behind Bobby Cole of South Africa, but a final-day surge saw him finish on nine under and secure a play-off with Jack Newton of Australia.

Watson won his first of five Open Championships at Carnoustie

The duo returned on the Sunday for 18 holes to determine the destination of the title, and it was Watson who struck first with a birdie on the second to move to one under. Newton then bogeyed the third to open the gap to two, but Watson's bogey on the fifth and Newton's birdie on the sixth brought both back to level.

Newton then briefly took the lead with a birdie on the 12th, but he bogeyed the 13th before Watson's eagle on the 14th put him into an ultimately-decisive lead.

Watson missed the cut the following year at The Open but would go on to win the Claret Jug again in 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983.