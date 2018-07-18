Open anniversaries: Jack Nicklaus wins his third Claret Jug in 1978

Jack Nicklaus won his third Open title in 1978

Jack Nicklaus won his third and final Claret Jug at St Andrews in 1978.

For the US legend, it was a 15th major out of a total 18 and also meant he completed a career Grand Slam for the third time.

Nicklaus started slowly on the Old Course, with rounds of 71 and 72 leaving him outside the top 10 and four shots off the leading trio of Isao Aoki, Seve Ballesteros and Ben Crenshaw.

Those three struggled on day three, however, and allowed Nicklaus to storm back into contention with a round of 69. He headed into the final day in a tie for third, just a shot behind Peter Oosterhuis of England and defending champion Tom Watson, who had defeated Nicklaus in the 'Duel in the Sun' at Turnberry a year earlier.

There would be no repeat of that drama, though. Watson surprisingly slipped out of contention with a final round of 76 and Oosterhuis could only manage a 73, leaving the path clear for Nicklaus.

Unsurprisingly, he took full advantage as he shot another 69 to finish two shots clear and secure his first Open title since 1978.