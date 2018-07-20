Open anniversaries: Greg Norman wins at Royal St George's 25 years ago

Greg Norman kisses the Claret Jug after his victory in 1993

Greg Norman won his second Open title at Royal St George's in 1993.

The Australian had won his first Claret Jug at Turnberry in 1986 but was made to wait seven years for a second title amid a host of near misses across all four majors.

Norman started strongly in Sandwich as he carded a 66 in the opening round to move into a four-way tie for the lead. A 68 on the Friday left him six under, but defending champion Nick Faldo shot a stunning 63 to move two shots clear of Norman and take the outright lead.

The gap closed on the Saturday as Norman's 69 moved him to within a shot of Faldo, while American Corey Pavin also took a share of the lead on eight under after carding a 68.

Pavin slipped back on the final day, though, as Norman excelled. Faldo shot a 67 and finished on 11 under, but he could not keep up with 'The Great White Shark', who carded a 64 to finish two shots clear of the home favourite.

It was a stunning final round from Norman. He went out in 31 to set the tone and his 64 set a new record for the lowest round to win The Open.