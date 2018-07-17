The Open: Justin Thomas bullish over chances at Carnoustie

0:55 Justin Thomas says he feels in great form heading into The Open, which gets underway on Thursday. Justin Thomas says he feels in great form heading into The Open, which gets underway on Thursday.

Justin Thomas believes he is ready to prove his game matches up with the test of links golf as he targets a second major title in The 147th Open at Carnoustie this week.

The American reached the summit of the world rankings in May after sustaining last season's strong form, which included his PGA Championship victory, but has since been overtaken by compatriot Dustin Johnson.

The 25-year-old will be competing in his third appearance at The Open and despite struggling to impress on his two previous visits on the links, including a missed cut at Royal Birkdale last year, is in confident mood about his chances.

Thomas will hope to improve on his previous best of a share for 53rd position

"I feel like I've played more than two Opens," Spieth said. "I would like to think two years ago I was on the bad side of the draw (at Royal Troon) and it was very difficult to make up ground that way.

"Last year I really just had two terrible holes that caused me to miss the cut and not have a chance.

"But I love links golf. I really enjoy it. I feel like I am a good links player although I don't really have the results to show.

"But I played well at Chambers Bay at the U.S. Amateur there. It's very much a links-style course.

"I truly enjoy the creativity. It adds a whole other element, but it really is fun because you can't just kind of step up and hit. You have to think about what's going on."

Justin Thomas has been practising with defending champion Jordan Spieth at Carnoustie

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, Thomas also impressed in a rare outing on the European Tour when he got in some early preparation for this year's Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, with a share for eighth spot at the French Open.

"I thought I played really, really well in France. I felt like I had a great chance to win that tournament," Thomas said.

"So I was a little disappointed to not get that done, but it was a great preview of the Ryder Cup, great opportunity to go play on the European Tour and play against a different field, in front of a different crowd, a different golf course.

"I felt that I adapted to that pretty well. So I took a lot of positives from that.

This is one that I really hope to get at least once or twice or however many times in my career, and it's just a very, very special event. Justin Thomas

Thomas will hope to follow good friend Jordan Spieth in taking back the Claret Jug to America and the PGA Championship holder is in no doubt about the significance of what victory would mean for his career.

"The Open is just so unique and so different and just such a great golf tournament," Spieth added.

"This is one that I really hope to get at least once or twice or however many times in my career, and it's just a very, very special event. So I always get excited to come here no matter my form.

"I can't necessarily put it into words because I think it's just one of those things you can't describe unless it happens.

"It would be extremely, extremely special, just the amount of history that goes into this tournament.

"I've always felt this would be one of my more favourite wins that I could have as a player because it just takes such a wide variety of golf shots and such a complete game to win here as opposed to a lot of courses in the States."

Another player who has victory in their mind is Brooks Koepka, after he became the first repeat winner of the US Open last month to become a two-time major champion.

Brooks Koepka is another member of a strong American contingent in Scotland

The 28-year-old impressed in last year's edition of The Open, finishing tied-sixth, and admitted his victory at Shinnecock Hills has only fuelled further desire for success.

"I've got quite a few more majors to play, quite a few more tournaments to play. I've got a number in mind that I want to get to and try to beat that. You know, that's the goal," Koepka, who refused to provide a figure, said.

"If I can get there, win that many majors and that many Tour events, it will be able to look back and say it was a successful career.

"I'm focused on just winning. That's the only thing I've got in my mind. Second place just isn't good enough. I finished second a lot and I'm just tired of it. Once you win too, it kind of propels you.

"You kind of have this mindset where you just want to keep winning."